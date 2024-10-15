John Ambrosio to step down as Chambersburg boys cross country coach after 36 seasons

The march is nearing an end for "Ambro's Army" — John Ambrosio and his Chambersburg boys cross country team.

Ambrosio, who's coached the Trojans since 1989, is stepping down at the conclusion of this season, his 36th.

"It's time to give somebody else a chance," said the 62-year-old. "There comes a point in time when you just kind of know when it's your turn to move on. You have to know when it's your time to leave."

In the 58 seasons of Chambersburg boys cross country, there have been only three head coaches. Much like his two predecessors, Ambrosio will leave big shoes to fill.

Under his guidance, the Trojans went 193-76 in dual meets for a .717 winning percentage, capturing six Mid-Penn Commonwealth titles and finishing as the runner-up 10 times, including this year, when they went 5-1. Ambrosio's runners also won District 3 Class AAA team titles in 2011 and 2023.

"We had a few losing seasons, but those were years Cumberland Valley, Carlisle and State College were some of the best teams in the state," Ambrosio said. "We went 2-4 in 2008 and finished fifth in the league, but we got sixth in the district. The district has like 60 AAA schools.

"We should have won a league title this year. That still bothers me. Damn Carlisle beat us by a point (27-28 on Sept. 10). We ran terrible that day."

Chambersburg has a district title to defend

Next up for Chambersburg is the District 3 meet Oct. 26 at Big Spring.

Can the Trojans repeat as champions to give their coach a final title?

"If we put it together like we did last year, we can make a run at it," Ambrosio said. "Manheim Township is really good, Hershey is pretty tough, Red Lion is good, and there are a few other schools."

At the Mid-Penn championships on Oct. 12 at Big Spring, the Chambersburg boys scored 87 points to finish second to District 6 power State College (31), the No. 1 team in the Milesplit state rankings . Hershey finished third (102) and Carlisle was fourth (111) in the 17-team Class AAA field.

All five of the Trojans' scorers placed in the top 30 to earn individual all-conference honors, led by senior Liam Kirkpatrick, who finished seventh in 16:15.7, as Chambersburg built some momentum for districts.

"The way Liam is running, and our 2, 3 and 4 are real solid, and our fifth guy is coming along, it's really similar to the type of team we had last year," Ambrosio said. "Nobody picked us to win last year. … We certainly should be top five and qualify for states this year."

Trojans rally around Ambro

For most of Ambrosio's coaching career, his cross country runners have called themselves "Ambro's Army" and proudly wear T-shirts which say that.

Ambrosio, aka Ambro, wanted to make one thing clear when asked about it.

"I've had nothing to do with any of it," he said. "I'm not that narcissistic. I do not have T-shirts printed up with my name on them."

Ed Schlichter, a 2000 Chambersburg graduate, is credited with starting "Ambro's Army" during his sophomore season in 1997. Schlichter went on to become one of the Trojans' all-time greats in cross country, earning three district medals and a seventh-place finish at the 1999 state championships.

"We kept getting our butts kicked every time we said like, 'Trojans on three!' or 'Chambersburg!'" Schlichter said. "We always lost, so it was more of like we needed to come up with a rallying cry to get this stink off. So we came together, and we loved the alliteration of 'Ambro's Army,' and we kind of rallied around Ambro as our mascot, our Joe Paterno, so to speak, back in the day. We started it in '97 and got the shirts made in '98.

"We just had to come up with something different. 'Trojans!' didn't get us excited. Ambro got us excited. Ambro was the one who would say like, 'You're better than this. You guys work harder than anybody else. You can compete.' He was always building up our self-esteem."

'Nicest group of kids'

Ambrosio graduated from Chambersburg in 1980 and from Shippensburg University in 1985, having run track and cross country for both schools.

In 1986, he rejoined the Trojans' track team as an assistant coach to work with the sprinters — a job he kept through the spring of 2023, the year Chambersburg won its first state team title in boys track.

In 1989, Ambrosio took over the boys cross country program, replacing Rod Crawford, who went 103-19 in dual meets and won two district titles between 1977-88. Before Crawford, Paul Kaiser coached the Trojans from 1967-76, going 119-5-1 with three district titles.

"Because Paul and Rod did such a marvelous job, it was just assumed that the cross country team would be successful," Ambrosio said. "But I didn't have nearly the success that my predecessors had."

Ambrosio has a knack for downplaying his contributions.

"If I've had any success in coaching, it's the hard work and dedication of the outstanding young people I've had the priviledge and honor of having been associated with," he said. "It sure isn't any great coaching on my part.

"The track kids over the years have basically been pretty wonderful, and the cross country guys have just been incredible. I always tell the parents that the nicest group of kids in the Chambersburg school district are the kids who run cross country."

Schlichter credited Ambrosio not only for helping him become a great runner, but also for pointing him in the right direction in life.

"I love him. I owe so much to him," Schlichter said. "Cross country and Ambro, in general, got me away from the troublemakers, got me away from the kids that were doing the things they shouldn't be doing. He gave me a sense of pride. I was so proud to be on that team and to keep my nose clean and be a representative of the athletic department. I felt like I was an extension of something that was beyond me and greater than me."

