Last week brought more outstanding performances across Franklin County fields and courts.

Now, it's time for the fans to decide which performances top the others. Readers can cast their vote every week for the boys and girls Athletes of the Week. This week, the poll runs until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The winners will be announced on the GameTimePA Instagram page.

Can't see the polls? Refresh your browser.

Photo gallery | 2024 District 3 Individual Golf Championships at Honey Run

More: Chambersburg senior Hollenshead balances field hockey, JROTC with eye on Marines

2024 fall Athletes of the Week winners

Aug. 26-31: Brock Martin, James Buchanan football and Braelyn Cordell, Greencastle-Antrim soccer

Sept. 2-7: Colton Hunsecker, Chambersburg soccer and Malia Cramer, Chambersburg soccer

Sept. 9-14: Taylor Bard, Shippensburg soccer and Brady Rosenberry, Chambersburg football

Sept. 16-21: Olivia Fortmann, Waynesboro volleyball and Nathan Nolan, Waynesboro football

Sept. 23-28: Raiden Matthews, James Buchanan soccer and Nizaya Hawkins, Chambersburg volleyball

Sept. 30-Oct. 5: Lane Barry, Greencastle-Antrim football and Alaina Garling, Greencastle-Antrim volleyball

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: 📣 You make the call: Help decide the Franklin County Athletes of the Week (Oct. 7-12)