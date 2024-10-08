Open in App
    • Chambersburg Public Opinion

    Trick or treat! Here's the list for Franklin County (plus trunk-or-treat and more)

    By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion,

    2 days ago

    Boo! Superheroes, ghosts, witches, princesses and more characters will be visiting before you know it. Here are planned trick-or-treat nights in towns around Franklin County, plus trunk-or-treat events and other Halloween haunts.

    Municipal trick-or-treat nights in Franklin County

    Antrim Township: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 (rain date: Nov. 1)

    Chambersburg: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 (The borough does not schedule an official trick-or-treat night, but this is the time it recommends.)

    Greencastle: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 (rain date: Nov. 1)

    Guilford Township: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 (recommendation only)

    Mont Alto: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

    Shippensburg: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

    Waynesboro: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

    More fall fun: Corn mazes, fall festivals and more autumn activities to do in Franklin County in October

    Other trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat events in Franklin County

    Washington Township Police Department Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, WTPD, 11798 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro.

    Waynesboro Recreation Board Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Waynesboro Memorial Park, 300 Memorial Park Drive, Waynesboro. Food trucks and a free movie included. More info: trunkortreat@waynesboropa.gov.

    Stoner's Dairy Farm's Trick or Treat Night: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, farm at 7678 Oellig Road, Mercersburg. Kids ages 10 and younger are invited to collect candy while walking through the 5-acre corn maze. Admission is free, but there will be barrel train rides for $1 and hayrides for $2. The event is limited to the first 300 children, or while supplies last. More information: stonersdairyfarm.com.

    Trick or Treat on Main: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, downtown Chambersburg. Businesses along and right off North and South Main streets will hand out candy. Head to Courthouse Plaza at 1:15 for the costume contest for kids and adults.

    Franklin County Trunk-or-Treat: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, Chambersburg Area Middle School North, 1957 Scotland Ave., Chambersburg. Representatives from the Franklin County Adult Probation Department, Franklin County Juvenile Probation, Franklin County Jail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement agencies, first responders and other organizations will hand out candy to all the little ghouls, goblins, superheroes and princesses. The county is seeking donations of candy (sealed, unopened packages), through Oct. 28 at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 14 N. Main St., and Franklin County Human Services Building, 425 Franklin Farm Lane.

    Calling all filmmakers: Franklin County Visitors Bureau to hold scary movie contest

    Haunted in Franklin County: Folklore, scary stories and myths haunt local places

    More Halloween events in Franklin County

    Haunted Jail: "Haunted Hollywood," 7 p.m.. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26, Franklin County's Old Jail, 175 W. King St., Chambersburg; admission, $12 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, at franklinhistorical.org/halloween (sales start Oct. 1).

    Haunted Maze Nights: 8-11 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, Stoner's Dairy Farm, 7578 Oellig Road, Mercersburg; admission $10 (between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.). Some fearsome folks will be meandering the corn maze. Bring a flashlight. More information: stonersdairyfarm.com.

    Shippensburg Halloween parade: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, King Street. The Shippensburg Kids Event Committee hosts this 37th annual event.

    Mercersburg Halloween parade: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Buchanan Trail West. Learn more about the 79th annual parade at facebook.com/mercersburghalloweenparade .

    To add your town or organization's event to this list, email information to asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

    This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Trick or treat! Here's the list for Franklin County (plus trunk-or-treat and more)

