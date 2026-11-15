Puppy lovers in Chambersburg, PA, meet a few sweet youngsters who are hoping for a fresh start. All three were surrendered when their previous owner could no longer care for them and are now waiting at Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter for loving homes.

Breed: Chihuahua / Beagle mix

Chihuahua / Beagle mix Age: Baby (young puppy)

Baby (young puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Current weight: About 9 pounds, expected to stay on the smaller side (parents were just over 20 lbs)

About Lala:

Lala is the last of her litter still waiting for a forever home. She’s described as a sweet little girl who still has some growing to do. As a young puppy, she’ll need someone patient who understands the time and training puppies require (house training, basic manners, and lots of positive guidance).

Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter Phone: (717) 263-5791

👉 Meet Lala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

About Merle:

Merle is a playful, active pup who loves to run in the play yard and soak up attention. He’s not big on treats, but he loves praise and approval from his people. The shelter notes he will need someone who understands the Border Collie breed, which is known for high energy and needing both mental and physical exercise.

Vet care so far:

Neutered

Vaccinated

Dewormed

Heartworm/Lyme tested (negative)

Microchipped

Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

👉 Meet Merle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

About Freddie:

Freddie came in with his siblings and is still adjusting to shelter life, but he’s doing well and is ready to learn what a real forever home feels like. He’s the smallest of the litter, very sweet, and smart. Freddie is an active guy who loves to run and enjoys going on walks. The shelter recommends someone with Border Collie experience who can give him plenty of activity and training.

Vet care so far:

Neutered

Vaccinated

Dewormed

Heartworm/Lyme tested (negative)

Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chambersburg, PA and have room in your home and heart, please consider visiting Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter or calling (717) 263-5791 to learn more about these adoptable pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.