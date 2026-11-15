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🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Chambersburg, PA
Puppy lovers in Chambersburg, PA, meet a few sweet youngsters who are hoping for a fresh start. All three were surrendered when their previous owner could no longer care for them and are now waiting at Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter for loving homes.
Lala
- Breed: Chihuahua / Beagle mix
- Age: Baby (young puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Current weight: About 9 pounds, expected to stay on the smaller side (parents were just over 20 lbs)
About Lala:
Lala is the last of her litter still waiting for a forever home. She’s described as a sweet little girl who still has some growing to do. As a young puppy, she’ll need someone patient who understands the time and training puppies require (house training, basic manners, and lots of positive guidance).
- Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter
- Phone: (717) 263-5791
👉 Meet Lala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Merle
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
About Merle:
Merle is a playful, active pup who loves to run in the play yard and soak up attention. He’s not big on treats, but he loves praise and approval from his people. The shelter notes he will need someone who understands the Border Collie breed, which is known for high energy and needing both mental and physical exercise.
Vet care so far:
Neutered
Vaccinated
Dewormed
Heartworm/Lyme tested (negative)
Microchipped
Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter
Phone: (717) 263-5791
👉 Meet Merle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freddie
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
About Freddie:
Freddie came in with his siblings and is still adjusting to shelter life, but he’s doing well and is ready to learn what a real forever home feels like. He’s the smallest of the litter, very sweet, and smart. Freddie is an active guy who loves to run and enjoys going on walks. The shelter recommends someone with Border Collie experience who can give him plenty of activity and training.
Vet care so far:
Neutered
Vaccinated
Dewormed
Heartworm/Lyme tested (negative)
Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter
Phone: (717) 263-5791
👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Chambersburg, PA and have room in your home and heart, please consider visiting Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter or calling (717) 263-5791 to learn more about these adoptable pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.