🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Chambersburg

Chambersburg has some very special cats waiting for loving homes right now. From a gentle senior to playful kittens, each one is already vetted and ready to move in with you.

All cats below are at Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter in Chambersburg, PA. For general questions, call (717) 263-5791 or visit https://cvas-pets.org.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (13 years)

Senior (13 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality & story: Surrendered after his owner passed away, Lucky prefers cozy naps but still has a spunky side. He’s been through a lot and really deserves a quiet, loving home instead of a kennel.

Surrendered after his owner passed away, prefers cozy naps but still has a spunky side. He’s been through a lot and really deserves a quiet, loving home instead of a kennel. Other pets: Lived with an older dog; does not like sharing space with other cats.

Lived with an older dog; does like sharing space with other cats. Special notes: Front declawed.

Front declawed. Health: Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested , and microchipped.

Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, , and microchipped. Best home: Calm home where he can be the only cat and soak up all the attention.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 6 months)

Kitten (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Personality: Sweet girl who enjoys getting attention and was raised in foster care, so she’s used to home life.

Sweet girl who enjoys getting attention and was raised in foster care, so she’s used to home life. Health: Spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Bibble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality & story: Came in as a sick kitten with a deep eye ulcer. His eye has healed, and he’s now feeling good and ready for a forever home. The cloudy scar on his eye may affect his vision, but it doesn’t slow him down.

Came in as a sick kitten with a deep eye ulcer. His eye has healed, and he’s now feeling good and ready for a forever home. The cloudy scar on his eye may affect his vision, but it doesn’t slow him down. Health: Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Seymour and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Personality & story: Arrived with his mom as a tiny kitten and is now ready for a home of his own. Loves to run, play, and enjoys treats.

Arrived with his mom as a tiny kitten and is now ready for a home of his own. Loves to run, play, and enjoys treats. Health: Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Kernel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Personality: Playful, happy boy who loves attention and feather toys.

Playful, happy boy who loves attention and feather toys. Health: Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Conga and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Personality: Sweet guy who loves to chase jingle balls and then cuddle.

Sweet guy who loves to chase jingle balls and then cuddle. Health: Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Esteban and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Sweet kitten who loves to play with his siblings and soak up attention.

Sweet kitten who loves to play with his siblings and soak up attention. Health: Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Buddha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 6 months)

Kitten (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Personality & story: Raised in foster care and now ready for a forever home. Sweet girl who enjoys attention.

Raised in foster care and now ready for a forever home. Sweet girl who enjoys attention. Health: Spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Sweet boy who loves to play with his siblings and get attention.

Sweet boy who loves to play with his siblings and get attention. Health: Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Bodhi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality: Sweet, attention-loving kitten who enjoys climbing on your shoulder and playing with feather and catnip mice.

Sweet, attention-loving kitten who enjoys climbing on your shoulder and playing with feather and catnip mice. Health: Neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Montana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (around 3 years)

Adult (around 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Personality & story: This loving mom raised her kittens in foster care and is now ready for a home of her own. She enjoys attention and treats.

This loving mom raised her kittens in foster care and is now ready for a home of her own. She enjoys attention and treats. Health: Spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Tourmaline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 6 months)

Kitten (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Personality & story: Raised in foster care; playful and loving. Ready to bring fun to her new home.

Raised in foster care; playful and loving. Ready to bring fun to her new home. Health: Spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Biscuit Too and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 6 months)

Kitten (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Personality & story: Foster-raised, sweet, and enjoys attention. Ready for a loving forever home.

Foster-raised, sweet, and enjoys attention. Ready for a loving forever home. Health: Spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Saeris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 6 months)

Kitten (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Personality & story: Foster-raised, playful, and loving. She’s ready to trade the shelter for a cozy couch.

Foster-raised, playful, and loving. She’s ready to trade the shelter for a cozy couch. Health: Spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FeLV tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Marzipan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter in Chambersburg or browse their adoptable pets at https://cvas-pets.org. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.