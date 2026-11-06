🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Chambersburg

There are some wonderful dogs waiting at Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter in Chambersburg, PA. Each one has a different story, but all of them are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: St. Bernard mix

St. Bernard mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

Little Foot is a big love bug who thinks he’s much smaller than he is. He came in as an underweight stray with very sore paw pads, but they’ve healed and he’s moving around much better now. He currently weighs about 89 pounds and is slowly gaining to a healthier weight. If you have room in your home and heart for a gentle giant, he may be your guy.

👉 Meet Little Foot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

Smooches is shy at first but very sweet once he warms up. He came in as a stray, so his past is a mystery, but we do know he loves walks, treats, and running around the play yard to sniff everything. He may do best with older children and must meet all family members before adoption. He has been neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, Heartworm/Lyme tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Smooches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~33 pounds

~33 pounds Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

Lil' Man was surrendered when his owner could no longer care for him. He came in missing fur on his back due to fleas, but he’s been treated and his hair is growing back. He previously lived with other dogs and did well, but needed to be fed separately because he can be possessive of food around them. In the shelter he does not show this with people. If you can give him structure and love, he’ll be a loyal little buddy.

👉 Meet Lil' Man and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Wheaten Terrier mix

Wheaten Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Weight: ~5 pounds

~5 pounds Color: White

White Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

Tiny Stella is a 5‑pound sweetheart who arrived as a stray with a microchip, but sadly no one came for her. She’s now looking for a second chance. She’ll need an adopter who understands regular grooming to keep her soft coat from matting. She’s done well with brushing and even a little clipping at the shelter. Stella must meet all family members before going home.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shiba Inu mix

Shiba Inu mix Age: Baby (about 11 months)

Baby (about 11 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~21 pounds

~21 pounds Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

Shiva was returned when his owner could no longer care for him. He’s a curious, playful pup who loves squeaky toys and is still working on his training. He needs someone patient who understands the time and consistency puppies require. Shiva must meet all family members, and per his previous owner he has some history with other dogs (see shelter for details).

👉 Meet Shiva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult (about 5½ years)

Adult (about 5½ years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~58 pounds

~58 pounds Color: White

White Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

Pooh Bear was returned through no fault of his own. He’s a playful husky who loves to run in the play yard and enjoys the snow. He needs an adopter with husky experience who understands their energy level and heavy shedding. He previously lived with an older child and did well, but he does not like cats, so he needs a cat‑free home.

👉 Meet Pooh Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy/Teacup Poodle mix

Toy/Teacup Poodle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~13 pounds

~13 pounds Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

Koba is a small, shy boy who was returned when his owner could no longer care for him. Once he feels safe, he enjoys walks and treats. He’ll need someone who understands that his curly coat requires regular grooming to prevent matting. Koba may do best in a home with older children or adults only. He has been neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, Heartworm/Lyme tested, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Koba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Baby (about 9 months)

Baby (about 9 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

Greg was surrendered when his owners could no longer care for him. He’s still very much a puppy and needs someone ready to put in the time and patience for training. Greg may do best in a home with female dogs only and must meet all family members before adoption. He loves to play and soak up attention. He has been neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, Heartworm/Lyme tested (negative), and microchipped.

👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (717) 263-5791

Astoria arrived underweight and very dirty, but she hasn’t let that dim her spirit. She’s a smart girl who already knows “sit” and is willing to learn more, especially for food rewards. She doesn’t seem to mind other dogs and is described as a loyal, devoted companion in the making. Astoria must meet all family members before going home. She has been spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, Heartworm/Lyme tested (negative), and microchipped.

👉 Meet Astoria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Chambersburg, PA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter or calling (717) 263-5791 to ask about these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.