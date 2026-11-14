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🏥 Chalmette Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $390K+
Chalmette’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospital roles popping up. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and build your career in care.
Associate Dentist – New Office Opening 2027
- Employer: PDS Health
- Location: Chalmette, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$390,000/year
New office opening 02/02/2027, so you can get in early with a modern, fully digital practice. Great fit if you want heavy mentorship, 600+ hours of CE, advanced tech (CAD/CAM, CBCT, EPIC) and a clear path to practice ownership.
RN – Emergency Medicine, 11am–11pm, St. Bernard Parish Hospital
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: St. Bernard Parish Hospital, Chalmette, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift ER RN role with 12-hour shifts and strong team support. You’ll use the full nursing process, lead and delegate to the care team, and get ongoing education plus specialty certs like ACLS, PALS, CPI (with time to obtain after hire).
Lab Assistant – 7 On / 7 Off, St. Bernard Parish Hospital
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: St. Bernard Parish Hospital, Chalmette, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7 on & 7 off (first 3 days 12-hour shifts, next 4 days 10-hour shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on lab support role doing phlebotomy, specimen processing, and waived/moderately complex testing. Good match if you have a high school diploma, lab assistant license/trainee license, and want a block schedule with clear training and safety standards.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move around once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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