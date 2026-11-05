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Chalmette
Nunez Culinary program open for spring registration
3 days ago
The Nunez Community College Culinary program is accepting registration for the spring semester for people who want to open a restaurant or work in professional kitchens. Students can visit the Student Success Center in the AST Building for one-on-one advising with a Success Coach, and walk-ins are welcome.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Nunez Community College
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