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Chalmette

Nunez Culinary program open for spring registration

3 days ago
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The Nunez Community College Culinary program is accepting registration for the spring semester for people who want to open a restaurant or work in professional kitchens. Students can visit the Student Success Center in the AST Building for one-on-one advising with a Success Coach, and walk-ins are welcome.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Nunez Community College

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