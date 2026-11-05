Flag Retirement Ceremony at Brandywine Battlefield

A special flag retirement ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 2:00 PM at Brandywine Battlefield Park to honor Veterans, featuring formal flag folding, flag dedications, and a flag burning led by local American Legion Posts and Boy Scout Troops. The Chadds Ford Community Association collects worn flags year-round at a collection box at the Chadds Ford Township Municipal Building and at a spring flag collection event, and attendees may dedicate flags to loved ones who served in the military.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Chadds Ford Community Association