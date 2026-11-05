undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chadds Ford
Flag Retirement Ceremony at Brandywine Battlefield
3 days ago
A special flag retirement ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 2:00 PM at Brandywine Battlefield Park to honor Veterans, featuring formal flag folding, flag dedications, and a flag burning led by local American Legion Posts and Boy Scout Troops. The Chadds Ford Community Association collects worn flags year-round at a collection box at the Chadds Ford Township Municipal Building and at a spring flag collection event, and attendees may dedicate flags to loved ones who served in the military.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Chadds Ford Community Association
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.