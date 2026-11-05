Final Fantasy Producer Yoshinori Kitase Stops Short Of Ruling Out New Remakes

With Final Fantasy VII Revelation‘s release fast approaching, a new interview with Final Fantasy‘s Yoshinori Kitase revealed that the company isn’t ruling out remakes.

Almost all recent Final Fantasy (and Square Enix) releases have been remakes or ports of existing titles. With the upcoming Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, and even the recently released Final Fantasy Resonance, which was redesigned from a mobile game, many of the more recent Square Enix releases have embraced nostalgia as a defining feature. So, when Final Fantasy Producer, Yoshinori Kitase is asked about the potential for more remakes in the series, he gave a resounding (and non-committal) ‘maybe.’

In a new interview with IGN, Yoshinori Kitase discussed how the team is balancing the development of new intellectual properties, and he implied that the company is currently more inclined to invest in new titles instead of further remakes, but he did not rule out development on remakes as a whole. He also said, “I was very fulfilled by the development of the Final Fantasy VII remake. And at the moment I would like to create new games, but I don’t have any particular feeling towards any kind of remake for a while.”

So, it could be as simple as the director not wanting his next development to be a remake. Yshinori Kitase reveals, “But inside the company and also among the Final Fantasy fans, there’s been many people asking for a remake of Final Fantasy VI, so who knows?” So, at the very least, the people pulling the strings at Square Enix do know what fans have been clamouring for online, and it appears fans inside Square Enix also want a Final Fantasy VI remake. So, if the next title in the franchise is not going to be a remake, what will it be? Yoshinori Kitase says he would like to “explore” a game in the battle action genre, “without losing the characteristics of a Final Fantasy story.”

While it appears Yoshinori Kitase is fulfilled by the release of the Final Fantasy VII remake, and he has no particular feelings on future remakes, he stopped short of ruling potential remake development off the table. Final Fantasy VII Revelation will conclude the Final Fantasy VII Remake story, and it launches on April 8, 2027.