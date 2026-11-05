Maya Hawke Set To Star In The Magic: The Gathering Movie

Actress Maya Hawke (known for Stranger Things) has been officially cast in the Magic: The Gathering film at Legendary Entertainment.

It’s no secret at this point: Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro are producing a live-action movie based on Magic: The Gathering. Originally announced and confirmed way back in 2014, and recently reconfirmed in February 2026, Legendary Entertainment is now producing the film alongside Hasbro, with Matt Johnson set to direct. Johnson (who admits he is a longtime Magic: The Gathering fan) is also writing the screenplay with Noah Gardner (known for Super 8) and Aidan Fitzgerald (known for Calls).

Deadline reports Maya Hawke has been cast in a key role in the film, and although her role has not been disclosed yet (alongside anything else regarding the movie), the film is starting to take shape. While the report suggests the cast will feel more like an “ensemble” than a film based on one point of view, production allegedly made it a point to get Hawke on board.

Magic: The Gathering has seen its popularity blow up over the past few years, with new additions to the tabletop coming from all sorts of Universes Beyond, such as Assassin’s Creed, The Hobbit,Final Fantasy,TMNT and even the latest set release coming next week, Star Trek. It appears there’s no plane Magic: The Gathering will avoid, and they’ve even added Stranger Things cards (featuring the core cast) to the game via Secret Lair. Unfortunately, Maya Hawke (and her character, Robin) were not included in that set release. Hawke will, however, be on screen for the Magic: The Gathering film (in a currently undisclosed role).

Speaking of, Magic: The Gathering also recently announced a new Secret Lair drop for Wizards of the Coast’s annual collaboration with Extra Life. The Rise of the Polygons | Extra Life 2026 is a new Magic: The GatheringSecret Lair drop supporting Extra Life and the kids and families at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The new drop reprints four cards from Magic: The Gathering’s storied history (and one token): 1x Balefire Dragon, 1x Big Score, 1x Young Pyromancer, 1x Sword of Truth and Justice, and 1x Elemental Token. 50% of all proceeds will go to Extra Life and the kids and families at Seattle Children’s Hospital, and more information on the drop can be found on the official website.

While Secret Lair continues to drop more releases, and the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set is almost out, the Magic: The Gathering film has gotten its first cast member in Maya Hawke. While Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro are currently playing with their cards close to their chest, the film will undoubtedly let fans know more information (including what role Hawke will play) soon.