God of War TV Series Restarts After Showrunner and Producers Leave Project

Sony and Amazon’s upcoming God of War TV series is reportedly starting over completely from scratch.

According to Deadline , showrunner Rafe Judkins ( The Wheel of Time ) and executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus ( Iron Man , The Expanse ) have left the live-action project. Apparently, both studios were looking to move in a different creative direction, although a source told Deadline that the trio’s scripts were praised by Sony and Amazon.

The plan, apparently, is to hire an entirely new writers room, with the show remaining an important asset for Amazon. Despite the shift, Judkins will remain in a big position for both companies — he’s currently the showrunner of The Wheel of Time , which is two seasons in, and has signed an overall deal with Sony where he’ll focus on new development. Sony Santa Monica Studio’s Cory Barlog and Yumi Yang will remain executive producers on the show.

The God of War TV series was originally announced in 2002, and like the games, follows the spartan-turned-god Kratos. Based on the show’s description it was going to loosely adapt the 2018 reboot of the franchise, following Kratos and his son Atreus in the Norse realm of Midgard. It’s unclear if this reshuffle could change the approach to the story. God of War also hasn’t announced any casting details as of yet.

God of War joins a recent push of video game adaptions in TV and film, with major franchises making the jump to other mediums. Prime hit it big with Fallout , and is set to premiere Like a Dragon later this month. Netflix has the second season of Arcane coming up, and just released Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft . In terms of movies, we have Sonic 3 and Minecraft releasing in the next year, and others in production like Death Stranding .

For God of War , the series has never been bigger. The latest game, God of War Ragnarök , was released on PS4 and PS5 in 2022. More recently , Ragnarök came to PC in September 2024.