Arc Ultra and Sub 4 Redefine Sonos Home Theatre Experience

Sonos revealed their latest flagship soundbar, the Arc Ultra, along with a new subwoofer, the Sub 4, both designed to enhance home theater experiences with improved spatial audio and deeper bass.

Starting things off with the highly anticipated release that’s been talked about online for months: the new Arc Ultra soundbar. This new soundbar is designed as a step-up version of the popular Sonos Arc and features 14 custom-engineered drivers, including the innovative Sound Motion woofer, which promises double the bass performance of its predecessor. Sonos has hailed this technology as “one of the most significant breakthroughs in audio engineering in nearly 100 years,” allowing for a bigger and weightier sound from smaller driver units.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to resolve the most critical app issues and most requested legacy features,” said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, emphasizing the company’s commitment to improving the user experience. “We have reached a level of quality that gives us the confidence to launch our extraordinary new products.”

Designed for modern media and gaming, the Arc Ultra delivers a 9.1.4 spatial audio experience with Dolby Atmos, enveloping listeners in sound. It features a new center speaker array for crisp, clear dialogue, dedicated side and upward-firing drivers for immersive sound fields, and custom colinear waveguides for stunning clarity across the front soundstage. For those who’ve struggled to hear dialogue while watching Netflix or playing the latest PS5 or Xbox Series X games, these upgrades will make a significant difference.

Of course, for a complete home theatre experience, you can’t stop with just a soundbar. Sonos has also introduced the updated Sub 4, a slight upgrade of the current Sonos Sub (Gen 3) . This versatile subwoofer features dual force-cancelling woofers that virtually eliminate distortion and includes increased memory and processing power to support future innovations. It also comes with a new matte finish for a sleeker, more modern look.

Both the Arc Ultra and Sub 4 are available for pre-order now and will start shipping on October 29th. The Arc Ultra is priced at $1,299, while the Sub 4 retails for $999.

Sonos has had a rough year, with an app rollout that didn’t go as planned, but with this launch and the Ace headphones earlier this year, the company is making the right moves by investing in products that advance the sound and home theatre experience. We’ll have a better idea of how these new products compare to the previous offerings soon, but for now, we’re excited to see what Sonos has up their sleeves next.