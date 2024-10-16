Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CGMagazine

    Arc Ultra and Sub 4 Redefine Sonos Home Theatre Experience

    By Brendan Frye,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bEUa_0w94wqNO00

    Sonos revealed their latest flagship soundbar, the Arc Ultra, along with a new subwoofer, the Sub 4, both designed to enhance home theater experiences with improved spatial audio and deeper bass.

    Starting things off with the highly anticipated release that’s been talked about online for months: the new Arc Ultra soundbar. This new soundbar is designed as a step-up version of the popular Sonos Arc and features 14 custom-engineered drivers, including the innovative Sound Motion woofer, which promises double the bass performance of its predecessor. Sonos has hailed this technology as “one of the most significant breakthroughs in audio engineering in nearly 100 years,” allowing for a bigger and weightier sound from smaller driver units.

    “We’ve worked tirelessly to resolve the most critical app issues and most requested legacy features,” said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, emphasizing the company’s commitment to improving the user experience. “We have reached a level of quality that gives us the confidence to launch our extraordinary new products.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpbXv_0w94wqNO00

    Designed for modern media and gaming, the Arc Ultra delivers a 9.1.4 spatial audio experience with Dolby Atmos, enveloping listeners in sound. It features a new center speaker array for crisp, clear dialogue, dedicated side and upward-firing drivers for immersive sound fields, and custom colinear waveguides for stunning clarity across the front soundstage. For those who’ve struggled to hear dialogue while watching Netflix or playing the latest PS5 or Xbox Series X games, these upgrades will make a significant difference.

    Of course, for a complete home theatre experience, you can’t stop with just a soundbar. Sonos has also introduced the updated Sub 4, a slight upgrade of the current Sonos Sub (Gen 3) . This versatile subwoofer features dual force-cancelling woofers that virtually eliminate distortion and includes increased memory and processing power to support future innovations. It also comes with a new matte finish for a sleeker, more modern look.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZUTb_0w94wqNO00

    Both the Arc Ultra and Sub 4 are available for pre-order now and will start shipping on October 29th. The Arc Ultra is priced at $1,299, while the Sub 4 retails for $999.

    Sonos has had a rough year, with an app rollout that didn’t go as planned, but with this launch and the Ace headphones earlier this year, the company is making the right moves by investing in products that advance the sound and home theatre experience. We’ll have a better idea of how these new products compare to the previous offerings soon, but for now, we’re excited to see what Sonos has up their sleeves next.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    Cheating in Online Games: Can Blockchain Provide a Fair Solution?
    CGMagazine1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    A New Super Mario Mac ‘n Cheese Is Coming From KD and Nintendo
    CGMagazine7 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Anonymous Gaming: Exploring the Benefits and Methods of Staying Hidden
    CGMagazine1 day ago
    Magic: The Gathering Joins Forces With Marvel in Universes Beyond, with a 5 Hero Secret Lair!
    CGMagazine2 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 hours ago
    Space Marine 2 Gets Big Update & Year of Support as Title Breaks 4.5 Million Players
    CGMagazine1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King20 days ago
    Sony Unveils First Poster For Karate Kid: Legends
    CGMagazine6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy