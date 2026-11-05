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Cerritos

British royal visit to Cerritos in 1994

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Puk5q_1Gob8J6700

In 1994, a member of the British royal family visited Cerritos to attend a performance of Henry VI by the Royal Shakespeare Company. The City of Cerritos is sharing this local history trivia and the answer can be viewed online: https://t.co/RVooRuR4Qv

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cerritos

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