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Cerritos
British royal visit to Cerritos in 1994
4 days ago
In 1994, a member of the British royal family visited Cerritos to attend a performance of Henry VI by the Royal Shakespeare Company. The City of Cerritos is sharing this local history trivia and the answer can be viewed online: https://t.co/RVooRuR4Qv
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cerritos
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