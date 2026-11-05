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Cerritos

Cerritos City Council meeting on November 9

7 days ago
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The City of Cerritos City Council Meeting will be held on Monday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chamber. Residents can read the full agenda before the meeting at this link and watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube channel at this link.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cerritos

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