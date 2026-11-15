Centreville neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Item: Samsung AquaJet VRT SmartCare washer and dryer set

Condition: Washer has multiple wash cycles and settings; dryer has a new motor (no other details given)

Location: Centre Ridge Regent, Centreville, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full-size washer and dryer set with AquaJet, VRT, and SmartCare features. Great if you’re setting up a new place or replacing older machines. You’ll likely need help lifting and a vehicle that can handle large appliances.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Cat litter box holder

Condition: Fits an average-size litter box (no other details given)

Location: ManorGate, Centreville, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple holder to keep your cat’s litter box in place and a bit more tidy. Sized for a standard litter box, so it should work for most setups.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Simply Kids pink protective gear set

Includes: Wrist guards, elbow pads, knee pads, and gloves

Design: Colorful character print

Location: ManorGate, Centreville, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little safety set for kids who scooter, skate, or bike. Comes with pads for wrists, elbows, knees, plus matching gloves.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Centreville tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, it’s best to message the poster and arrange pickup soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.