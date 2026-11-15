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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Centreville Right Now
Centreville neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.
Samsung AquaJet VRT SmartCare Washer and Dryer
Item: Samsung AquaJet VRT SmartCare washer and dryer set
Condition: Washer has multiple wash cycles and settings; dryer has a new motor (no other details given)
Location: Centre Ridge Regent, Centreville, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a full-size washer and dryer set with AquaJet, VRT, and SmartCare features. Great if you’re setting up a new place or replacing older machines. You’ll likely need help lifting and a vehicle that can handle large appliances.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Cat litter box holder
Item: Cat litter box holder
Condition: Fits an average-size litter box (no other details given)
Location: ManorGate, Centreville, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple holder to keep your cat’s litter box in place and a bit more tidy. Sized for a standard litter box, so it should work for most setups.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Simply Kids Pink Protective Gear Set
Item: Simply Kids pink protective gear set
Includes: Wrist guards, elbow pads, knee pads, and gloves
Design: Colorful character print
Location: ManorGate, Centreville, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice little safety set for kids who scooter, skate, or bike. Comes with pads for wrists, elbows, knees, plus matching gloves.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Centreville tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, it’s best to message the poster and arrange pickup soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.