Centreville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in automotive tech. If you like closing deals or building smart digital strategy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CARFAX (Mobility Global)

CARFAX (Mobility Global) Location: Centreville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,000 – $170,000/year (base)

Own CARFAX’s global strategy for how AI tools (like ChatGPT, Gemini, and more) find and use their data. This is a senior, highly technical role blending SEO, AI search, and partnerships with major AI platforms.

Employer: CARFAX (Mobility Global)

CARFAX (Mobility Global) Location: Centreville, VA

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $44,300 – $91,500/year (base)

Quota-carrying B2B inside sales role selling CARFAX solutions to independent auto dealers. You’ll work a defined book of prospects, run the full sales cycle by phone and video, and hand off new wins to account management.

Employer: HireOne Staffing (for a client in Herndon, VA)

(for a client in Herndon, VA) Location: Herndon, VA (listed under Centreville area)

(listed under Centreville area) Type: Full-time, temporary

Pay: $20/hour

Schedule: Weekdays 9:00am–6:00pm, Saturdays 10:00am–5:00pm

Front-line leasing role helping prospects tour properties, complete applications, and sign leases. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of leasing experience and enjoy sales, customer service, and busy office work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update these pages with new roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.