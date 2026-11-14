Four wonderful kittens in Centreville, VA are hoping to find loving homes. All are young, social, and currently cared for by a local rescue.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream and white

Cream and white Personality: Big, outgoing personality; very social; loves making new friends and joining in the fun; enjoys toys and kitten acrobatics, especially with his buddy JC

Big, outgoing personality; very social; loves making new friends and joining in the fun; enjoys toys and kitten acrobatics, especially with his buddy JC Adoption fee: $190

Shelter: Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society

Phone: (703) 431-5931

Lance is a confident, people-friendly kitten who loves to play and be part of whatever is going on. If you’re looking for an active, social companion, he could be your little star.

👉 Meet Lance and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Dilute orange and white tabby

Dilute orange and white tabby Personality: Social butterfly; loves meeting people and joining in; playful and full of kitten energy; enjoys games with his buddy Lance and soaking up attention

Social butterfly; loves meeting people and joining in; playful and full of kitten energy; enjoys games with his buddy Lance and soaking up attention Adoption fee: $190

Shelter: Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society

Phone: (703) 431-5931

JC is a charming, people-focused kitten who turns everyday moments into playtime. He’d be a great match for a home that enjoys interactive play and lots of affection.

👉 Meet JC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Bonded pair: Must be adopted with his sister Aurora

Must be adopted Personality: Very sweet, playful, affectionate; loves being with Aurora and his people; enjoys chasing crumpled paper balls, jingle balls, and racing around the house

Very sweet, playful, affectionate; loves being with Aurora and his people; enjoys chasing crumpled paper balls, jingle balls, and racing around the house Adoption fee: $190 (ask shelter about bonded-pair details)

(ask shelter about bonded-pair details) Shelter: Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society

Phone: (703) 431-5931

Bandit is a loving “big brother” type who feels safest and happiest with Aurora by his side. If you’re open to a pair, these two will bring double the fun and affection.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute calico with a unique peach stripe down her nose

Dilute calico with a unique peach stripe down her nose Bonded pair: Must be adopted with her brother Bandit

Must be adopted Special note: Right eye is slightly smaller but fully functional; left eye has been surgically closed for comfort; no further medical care is expected per the rescue

Right eye is slightly smaller but fully functional; left eye has been surgically closed for comfort; no further medical care is expected per the rescue Personality: Gentle, loving, closely bonded with Bandit; they make a well-balanced team

Gentle, loving, closely bonded with Bandit; they make a well-balanced team Adoption fee: $190 (ask shelter about bonded-pair details)

(ask shelter about bonded-pair details) Shelter: Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society

Phone: (703) 431-5931

Aurora is a sweet, special girl who doesn’t let her vision differences slow her down. She navigates well and thrives with Bandit’s company and support.

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Centreville, VA or nearby and thinking about adding a kitten (or a bonded pair) to your family, please reach out to Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society at (703) 431-5931 or visit their online listings to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.