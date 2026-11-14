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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Special-Needs Cats Ready for Adoption in Centreville
Four wonderful kittens in Centreville, VA are hoping to find loving homes. All are young, social, and currently cared for by a local rescue.
Lance
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream and white
- Personality: Big, outgoing personality; very social; loves making new friends and joining in the fun; enjoys toys and kitten acrobatics, especially with his buddy JC
- Adoption fee: $190
- Shelter: Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society
- Phone: (703) 431-5931
Lance is a confident, people-friendly kitten who loves to play and be part of whatever is going on. If you’re looking for an active, social companion, he could be your little star.
👉 Meet Lance and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JC
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Dilute orange and white tabby
- Personality: Social butterfly; loves meeting people and joining in; playful and full of kitten energy; enjoys games with his buddy Lance and soaking up attention
- Adoption fee: $190
- Shelter: Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society
- Phone: (703) 431-5931
JC is a charming, people-focused kitten who turns everyday moments into playtime. He’d be a great match for a home that enjoys interactive play and lots of affection.
👉 Meet JC and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bandit (bonded with Aurora)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Bonded pair: Must be adopted with his sister Aurora
- Personality: Very sweet, playful, affectionate; loves being with Aurora and his people; enjoys chasing crumpled paper balls, jingle balls, and racing around the house
- Adoption fee: $190 (ask shelter about bonded-pair details)
- Shelter: Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society
- Phone: (703) 431-5931
Bandit is a loving “big brother” type who feels safest and happiest with Aurora by his side. If you’re open to a pair, these two will bring double the fun and affection.
👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aurora (bonded with Bandit)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Dilute calico with a unique peach stripe down her nose
- Bonded pair: Must be adopted with her brother Bandit
- Special note: Right eye is slightly smaller but fully functional; left eye has been surgically closed for comfort; no further medical care is expected per the rescue
- Personality: Gentle, loving, closely bonded with Bandit; they make a well-balanced team
- Adoption fee: $190 (ask shelter about bonded-pair details)
- Shelter: Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society
- Phone: (703) 431-5931
Aurora is a sweet, special girl who doesn’t let her vision differences slow her down. She navigates well and thrives with Bandit’s company and support.
👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Centreville, VA or nearby and thinking about adding a kitten (or a bonded pair) to your family, please reach out to Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society at (703) 431-5931 or visit their online listings to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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