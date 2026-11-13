Centreville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient support to advanced medical roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Centria Autism

Centria Autism Location: Centreville, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24–$28/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism, following behavior plans created by a BCBA. Great fit if you’re patient, active, and want strong training and a clear career path in behavioral health.

Employer: Dentists Of Centreville

Dentists Of Centreville Location: Centreville, VA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20–$26/hour (based on experience)

Chairside role in a busy dental office, helping with procedures, X-rays, and patient comfort. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of dental assisting experience and want PTO and health insurance.

Employer: Fastest Labs of Annandale (Centreville location)

Fastest Labs of Annandale (Centreville location) Location: Centreville, VA & nearby areas

Type: Part-time, in-person (about 40 hrs/week expected)

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Front-desk and lab support for drug, alcohol, and DNA testing—answer phones, check in clients, collect samples, and follow set procedures. Training is provided; good for detail-oriented people who like customer contact and don’t mind driving to client sites.

Employer: U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners Location: Centreville, VA / Washington DC Metro

Type: Full-time

Pay: Attractive income guarantee + production model (exact amount not listed)

Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon role with a large, physician-led dermatology group. Offers a strong referral base, autonomy in practice, and full benefits including CME allowance, malpractice coverage, and retirement plans.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.