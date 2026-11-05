🔧 Centreville, VA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Centreville has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors or with your hands. Here are a few solid full-time options hiring in and around Centreville, VA.

Employer: Rodriguez Landscaping Services LLC

Rodriguez Landscaping Services LLC Location: Centreville, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $800–$1,200+ por semana (pago por producción)

Benefits: Paid time off

Empresa de landscaping en Centreville contratando esta semana. Trabajo estable cortando grama, limpiando yardas, poniendo mulch y haciendo landscaping general — ganas más si trabajas más rápido. Piden licencia de conducir de EE. UU., seguro social y transporte propio.

Employer: NOVA Collision Center

NOVA Collision Center Location: Centreville/Fairfax, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision insurance

Family-owned collision shop looking for an experienced auto detailer/buffer who knows wet sanding, machine buffing, and paint prep. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can work with little supervision, and have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Employer: Bozzuto

Location: Northern Virginia portfolio (includes Centreville, VA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$52,000/year + bonus eligibility

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 20 days PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement

Hands-on building maintenance role covering several apartment communities in Northern Virginia. You’ll handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliance repair, unit turns, snow removal, and grounds upkeep, with on-call rotation and travel between properties. After 12 months, Bozzuto pays for your EPA 608 Universal Refrigerant Certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in grounds, maintenance, or detailing can transfer well between these roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.