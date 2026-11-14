Centreville has a nice mix of retail spots hiring right now, from big chains to auto parts. Good options if you like helping customers and want steady hours close to home.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Centreville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and help run the store while coaching a small team and keeping customers happy. Good fit if you like cars, want leadership experience, and can work a flexible schedule with some nights and weekends.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Centreville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Train to run your own store, from staffing and merchandising to inventory and cash control. Great for someone with retail leadership experience who’s ready to step into full store responsibility.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Centreville, MD

Type: Part-time (flexible hours)

(flexible hours) Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Front-of-store role helping customers at the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store looking good. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and employee discount for those meeting hours requirements.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.