Centre Hall’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in behavioral health and specialty care. If you’re in the medical field and want steady hours and strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

Location: Based in Centre Hall, PA (serving a facility in Monroe, PA / Bradford County)

Based in (serving a facility in Monroe, PA / Bradford County) Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM , no call, no weekends

, Setting: Inpatient + outpatient + clinic, adult patients only

Inpatient + outpatient + clinic, adult patients only Highlights: 15–20 clinic patients/day plus 3–5 inpatient consults, EPIC EMR with BEACON for chemo ordering, strong nursing and MA support. Good fit if you’re a board-certified Hem/Onc wanting a structured, ongoing locums role with clear workflows.

Employer: The Meadows Psychiatric Center (a UHS facility)

(a UHS facility) Location: Centre Hall, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour

Requirements: Bachelor’s in recreation, art, dance, music therapy or related field (Master’s preferred); 1+ year in a psychiatric setting; CTRS preferred.

Bachelor’s in recreation, art, dance, music therapy or related field (Master’s preferred); 1+ year in a psychiatric setting; CTRS preferred. Highlights: Run group and individual therapy, help with treatment planning, and work on a multidisciplinary team. Comes with new & improved wages, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and strong career development across UHS’s 300+ subsidiaries.

Employer: UHS / The Meadows Psychiatric Center

Location: Centre Hall, PA

Type: Full-time, 24/7 department responsibility

Unit: Child/Adolescent inpatient behavioral health

Child/Adolescent inpatient behavioral health Requirements: Current PA RN license , BSN preferred; 3+ years nursing management (5 preferred); strong leadership and supervisory skills.

Current , BSN preferred; (5 preferred); strong leadership and supervisory skills. Highlights: Lead nursing on a 119-bed behavioral health campus just outside State College. Role includes staff supervision, scheduling, audits, and direct care as needed. Offers sign-on bonus (for full-time), competitive pay, robust benefits, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, and clear leadership growth paths within UHS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and contact info so you can ask questions before you apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.