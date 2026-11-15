Penn State running back Carson Hansen runs with the ball during the Penn State football game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Matt Cropp/matt.cropp@centredaily.com

Penn State extended its winning streak to three games Saturday night with a 42-14 win over Minnesota in Beaver Stadium, clinching bowl-eligibility with its sixth win of the season.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ win.

Running game keeps it rolling

Penn State made some changes during the bye week to simplify the running game, and that’s turned what was by far the team’s biggest weakness into arguably its biggest strength. The Nittany Lions ran all over a good Minnesota defense, starting the game with a touchdown drive that went 44 yards and featured only runs.

Minnesota native Carson Hansen has taken over the lead back role in the last two weeks and went over 100 rushing yards for the second consecutive week, this time eclipsing the milestone in the first half. He had 126 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in the game’s first 30 minutes, before limping off with an injury. He was supplemented by Cam Wallace, who tacked on 82 yards on 15 carries. Both players have proven to be capable starters in the right scheme, and Penn State found it near the midpoint of the season.

QB Becht improving with less on his plate

A lot of Penn State’s offensive struggles during its losing streak fell on the sputtering running game, but quarterback Rocco Becht didn’t help much with his turnover issues. But with the improved running game has come an improved Becht, considering he has much less on his plate and is able to pick his spots rather than try and win the game on his own.

The senior quarterback completed 9-of-15 passes in the game for 84 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He threw the ball away when he needed to, took off when appropriate and still sprinkled in some deep shots to create explosive plays. Although Becht is not the perfect quarterback, he’s settled into a good place where he can be additive rather than a liability.

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht runs with the ball during the Penn State football game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Matt Cropp/matt.cropp@centredaily.com

Edge McPherson showing upside

The Nittany Lion pass rush has not been great this season, in large part because it lacks the type of high-end talent on the edge that has raised the level of the entire group in recent years. There is no Abdul Carter or Dani Dennis-Sutton on this team, but there are players who can get there down the line — and Alex McPherson is among them.

McPherson flashed earlier in the year with occasional good reps, with some intermittent struggles in between. On Saturday night, he was consistently getting in the backfield and making life difficult for the Gophers. He finished with two tackles for loss, one sack and a QB hurry in the game, and was able to get pressure quickly when he got in the backfield. McPherson is in his second year of college football, and first at Penn State, and Saturday is a good indicator that he has legitimate upside to be a playmaker off the edge.