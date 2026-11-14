State College quarterback Connor Kulka (10) scrambles during a high school football game against McDowell in State College, Pa., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. The Little Lions beat the Trojans 46-14 to advance to the opening round of the Class 6A state playoffs. Daniel Krepps/After the Whistle

State College and Bellefonte have both punched their tickets to the state playoffs.

The Little Lions dominated McDowell on both sides of the ball Friday night to advance, while Bellefonte was on bye after Greater Johnstown opted out of the District 6 Class 4A championship.

Here are the highlights from local games covered Friday by After The Whistle, the high school sports coverage team at Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications.

State College 46, McDowell 14 (Class 6A subregional final): State High senior Rowan Walker dominated Friday night with 21 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns, while teammate AJ Fry paced the defense with a pair of pick-sixes. McDowell kept it close early on, as the Little Lions led 14-7 with eight minutes left in the first half, but that’s about the time the Little Lions pulled away. State College led 36-7 at halftime and cruised from there. The Little Lions (12-0) will next face District 4 champ Williamsport in the opening round of the state playoffs.

Looking ahead to next week

Only two of Centre County’s high school football teams remain alive in the postseason. Times/venues are TBD.

State College vs. Williamsport, PIAA Class 6A opening round

Bellefonte vs. Shikellamy, PIAA Class 4A opening round

Clara Slowinski, Evan Pochas and Wyatt Mason contributed to this report. Photos by Daniel Krepps, Brooke Meshekow and Austin Blake.

Check out this week’s video highlights from Penn State’s Bellisario College’s After the Whistle on its YouTube channel.