Firefighters were forced to battle a rekindled fire Saturday morning in the 100 block of Rose Hill Drive in Spring Township. Bret Pallotto/bpallotto@centredaily.com

A Spring Township residence suffered significant smoke and fire damage over the weekend, as multiple fire companies were forced to return Saturday morning after the rekindling of a fire they fought late Friday night.

Flames were visible Saturday morning in the 100 block of Rose Hill Drive, as the two-family dwelling smoldered. Logan Fire Co. Chief Bobbi Salvanish told the CDT on Saturday that the two occupants were not present for the “heavy rekindle” Saturday and at least one was planning to stay with family.

The causes of the initial fire and the rekindled fire were not immediately known. Spring Township police and the state police fire marshal are investigating both.

According to public emergency services information, a fire initially appeared to start in a living room around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Minor injuries were reported at that point, but multiple fire companies reported to the scene to get it under control.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, about 2-3 dozen firefighters were forced to return to the structure when smoke was seen from the roof and flames from the residence. Part of the siding on one neighbor’s house was also visibly melted, although Salvanish said the damage appeared to be mostly cosmetic.

The rekindled fire was officially controlled within about 75 minutes.

Among those to respond on scene Saturday were Logan Fire Co., Undine Fire Co., Bellefonte EMS, Pleasant Gap Fire Co., Milesburg Fire Co., Howard Fire Co., Spring Township police and state police.

Salvanish’s fire company and many others who responded Saturday were also on scene Monday at another fire at a Spring Township home, one that took the life of a retired Bellefonte business owner.

“It’s been a long week,” Salvanish said of the volunteer firefighters.

She thanked the greater community for its support, saying its response and business leaders’ food donations have been appreciated.