Lights on the east side of Beaver Stadium flash blue and white during the game against USC on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Sports broadcaster Brian Tripp will fill in for Penn State legend Jack Ham as the radio analyst for Saturday night’s game against Minnesota, after doing the same for last weekend’s matchup against Washington.

Before the Washington game, Ham suffered a medical emergency at Husky Stadium and was hospitalized. Penn State football coach Matt Campbell said earlier this week that Ham was making “great progress” and was in stable condition.

Tripp, a Penn State graduate, is typically on the field rather than the booth on Saturdays, working as the sideline reporter for broadcasts with Penn State Sports Network. He also hosts a live on-site football pregame show every game day called The Penn State Pregame Show, airing 2.5 hours before kickoff.

Tripp was also a sideline reporter for Big Ten Network for football and men’s basketball, spanning from 2013-25. However, Tripp is known for his work as a play-by-play announcer.

He is the voice of the Penn State men’s hockey and baseball teams, a role he began in 2010. While Tripp hasn’t covered an NCAA Tournament appearance for baseball, he has called several for men’s hockey.

Most notably, he was the voice behind the Nittany Lions’ improbable 2024-25 season, where the men’s hockey team was winless in Big Ten play through December before barely making the bracket and then reaching its first-ever Frozen Four.

In addition, Tripp has been a play-by-play broadcaster for Westwood One Sports since 2018, where he’s called the radio for the NCAA men’s hockey Frozen Four and National Championship. He also was the voice of the 2022 women’s hockey Frozen Four and National Championship.

Capping off his deep broadcasting resume, Tripp has called regional high school football games since 2017 on SPORTSfever TV in the Buffalo and Altoona areas. Outside of sports, he has been an adjunct professor at Penn State since 2024, where he’s taught two communications classes.

As Ham’s recovery continues, a Penn State spokesperson told the Centre Daily Times earlier this week that radio broadcast plans have not been set for the rest of the season.

“Jack’s health and recovery remain our top priority, and we’re encouraged by the progress he’s made,” the spokesperson said.

Tripp declined to be interviewed by the CDT, writing in an email that he’d like the focus to remain on Ham’s health and recovery and the football team.

“We can’t wait to have him back in the booth,” he wrote.

Penn State hosts Minnesota at 7 p.m. Saturday. Play-by-play broadcaster Steve Jones and Tripp, serving temporarily as the color analyst, and sideline reporter Cailey Thalman will be on the call.