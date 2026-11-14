Lights on the east side of Beaver Stadium flash blue and white during the game against USC on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

TV hurts gameday experience

My wife — Class of ‘85 — and I enjoyed being at the Purdue game. Beautiful day. Nice win. I wore my “I Married Into This” shirt, and received numerous laughs and questions about where to buy one. We love being at Penn State and have gone to at least one game for 20-plus years.

But I have to say television ruins the in-game experience. Granted, Purdue had so many three-and-outs (a good thing) that I saw more of the guy with the 3:00 timer on the field than the Nittany Lions’ defense. The game is no longer prominent. How does anyone expect the players to get in a rhythm, develop any sort of continuity when, it seemed, two thirds of the time we spent in the stadium no football was being played.

The game has changed. I realize Penn State needs more money — mostly from TV — to continue to compete at the highest level. We’ve been to some amazing games over the years: Allen Robinson, four OTs vs. Michigan; Mark Rubin’s strip sack against Ohio State; Saquon Barclay’s Fiesta Bowl and final game.

But they were all about the game, the excitement and the competition. Frankly, the constant TV interruptions in the Purdue game made it boring, disjointed and not worth sitting in the stands anymore.

Those folks expanding Beaver Stadium may want to think twice. Boring, TV-dominated games are going to drive fans away.

Steve Bell, Buffalo, New York

What will the new Congress prioritize?

According to Google’s artificial intelligence, the Ukraine war has cost American taxpayers “approximately $182.8 billion to $196.4 billion, depending on how total supplemental legislation and ongoing agency appropriations are counted.” By comparison, the Iran war has cost “at least $47.1 billion as of mid-October 2026, according to recent figures provided by the Pentagon to Congress.”

Keep that proportion in mind as the Democratic Congressional majority takes office in January. Which do you think will take priority in the Democratic budget after reconciliation — more weapons for Ukraine, or Obamacare subsidies and Medicare for All?

I hope my skepticism is wrong, but never forget that Bill Clinton’s war in Yugoslavia cost us all the chance for national health care 30 years ago.

The Biden-Harris war in Ukraine was part of the reason Trump beat Harris. Yes, Republicans are hypocritical peace campaigners, but it has worked for them ever since Eisenhower and Nixon pledged to end Truman’s war in Korea. War hawks beholden to General Dynamics, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Boeing still run the Democratic Party.

If socialists and progressives in Congress take a unified stand for peace in Ukraine, they might prevail. Will they do it?

Ken Lawrence, Spring Mills

Why throw away local tradition?

Our local planners love to use the phrase, “It is what it is.” Yet when it comes to the school board’s push to eliminate our 40-year-old “Little Lions” mascot, their logic flips. The identity is what it is — a unique local quirk. Why throw it away when we can upscale it?

The Japanese practice an art called Kintsugi, repairing broken porcelain with lines of pure gold. Instead of hiding history, they illuminate the fractures, making the object more resilient and beautiful.

That is what State College should do with our traditions. This destructive throwaway culture has to stop. Look at the absolute absurdity of this football year. Because coach James Franklin migrated a chunk of Penn State to Virginia Tech, and Matt Campbell brought his Iowa roster here, this weekend’s Minnesota game is essentially a proxy war against Iowa.

Instead of throwing our hands up and wanting to start over, we should celebrate the unique weirdness of this season. Minnesota plays Iowa annually for a bronze pig trophy. With rowdy Gophers coming to town, our alumni should be focused on defending our beloved bronze piglets, “Hope” and “Ed,” in McAllister Alley from a copycat heist.

True fandom isn’t built on corporate symmetry; it is built on leaning into the living irregularities of our town. The board wants to throw our history in the trash for a cookie-cutter template. Let us practice cultural Kintsugi instead, protect our piglets, and build on our heritage.

James C. Loughran, State College