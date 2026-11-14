Penn State defensive end Yvan Kemajou celebrates a sack during the Penn State football game against Purdue in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Matt Cropp/matt.cropp@centredaily.com

Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium on Saturday night for its penultimate home game, taking on Minnesota with bowl eligibility on the line. Here is a quick catch-up on the biggest storylines heading into kickoff.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium, with the game airing on FS1 and streaming on FoxOne. Penn State (5-4, 2-4) opened as a 9.5-point favorite over Minnesota (5-4, 3-3), with an over/under of 41.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

A win would clinch bowl eligibility in Matt Campbell’s first season, and the Nittany Lions are predicted to roll 27-13 behind quarterback Rocco Becht and an improved run game. One lingering concern: Penn State has been outscored 42-9 in the third quarter of Big Ten play, a stretch Campbell called “a real problem” rooted in “mental maturity.”

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, who is 1-2 against Penn State and has called Happy Valley a “tough place to play,” said the Nittany Lions “swarm to the ball” and are “playing way better than they did four or five weeks ago” after scoring 59 points over the past two games.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.