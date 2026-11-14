Passengers walk past a board inside the terminal after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 13, 2026. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

A nationwide ground stop was lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration Friday night, seeming to end uncertainty around whether Penn State football’s Saturday night matchup against Minnesota will take place as planned.

Earlier Friday evening, while the ground stop was in effect, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation said the game was still on as scheduled, and the 7 p.m. kick time in Beaver Stadium was not expected to change.

The Minnesota football team was among the estimated 1.5 million stranded by flight cancellations Friday. They had been scheduled to depart for Pennsylvania late Friday afternoon, but instead deplaned and returned to campus, according to Ryan Burns of 247Sports.

The FAA issued the ground stop at about 4 p.m. Friday “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” and cited a temporary telecommunications outage. Airports nationwide were affected, including State College Regional Airport.

Airspace was opened back up at 8:15 p.m., and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that it’s “going to be slow” to return to normal, depending on how many crews are available, CNN reported.

Earlier Friday evening, a Penn State spokesperson told the Centre Daily Times that the university was in contact with the Big Ten and Minnesota about the situation, and “will continue to closely monitor the situation and share updates when available.”

Additional information about when Minnesota would fly to Pennsylvania has not been released. A direct flight takes about two hours.