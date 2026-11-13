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Centre County
Penn State budget gap, fraternity suspension and more of this week's top stories
10 days ago
Centre County saw a busy news week, from a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 80 to Penn State’s announcement of a $124 million budget shortfall. Fraternity investigations, a downtown restaurant closure and new offerings at the Berkey Creamery also drew attention.
Here’s a look at this week’s top stories:
- A 22-year-old Bucks County man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township was identified as Anirudh Nangunoori, a first-year medical student at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. State police at Rockview and are seeking information about the vehicles involved.
- Penn State is facing a $124 million budget shortfall driven by $87 million in lost tuition revenue from declining enrollment and $37 million in unexpected employee health insurance costs. The university plans an average 1.25% reduction across education and general units, with tuition frozen through 2027-28.
- Zeta Beta Tau was placed on interim suspension over allegations of serious misconduct, while Delta Sigma Phi and Phi Kappa Psi lost privileges Oct. 6 to host social events and conduct new member education. Delta Upsilon remains suspended following an investigation into an off-campus cocaine trafficking ring.
- Big Dean’s Hot Chicken on West College Avenue will close Nov. 25 after five years in business, with owner Pete Howey citing crowded competition in the chicken market. Howey plans to open a fast-casual Italian restaurant focused on fresh in-house pasta by January or February, employing 15 to 20 people.
- Penn State’s board of trustees approved the $7.4 million sale of the 53-acre York campus to York College of Pennsylvania and WellSpan Health, who plan to support health sciences careers such as nursing. Penn State York will continue operating through the spring 2027 semester before transitioning.
- The Penn State Berkey Creamery added vanilla, chocolate and twist soft serve made on-site to its menu starting Monday, priced at $4.50 per dish. Cones are not yet available at the Creamery, a Penn State tradition since 1865 and the largest university creamery in the U.S.
The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.