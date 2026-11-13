Fall leaves and snow at the Nittany Lion shrine on the Penn State University Park campus on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Centre County saw a busy news week, from a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 80 to Penn State’s announcement of a $124 million budget shortfall. Fraternity investigations, a downtown restaurant closure and new offerings at the Berkey Creamery also drew attention.

Here’s a look at this week’s top stories:

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.