Lech “Les” Urbanski died Monday in a fire at his Spring Township home. A GoFundMe campaign was established for his wife, Karen. Screenshot/GoFundMe

Lech “Les” Urbanski, a general contractor and former owner of The Great Mish Mosh in Bellefonte, died Monday in a fire at his Spring Township home. He was 76.

Born in England, Urbanski immigrated to the U.S. in 1972 after working as a banker, according to his obituary. He later carved out a career in Centre County as a general contractor, house flipper and small business owner alongside his wife, Karen.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, she said her husband of 16 years was a “man bigger than life itself.” He was a father of five and had 17 grandchildren.

“I have been truly loved for 17 years and his love and joy for his kids & grandkids was beyond beautiful,” she said. “If we were with family, he would always be carrying a baby, or on be the floor with the kids.”

First responders were dispatched shortly after 6:25 a.m. Monday to a fully involved house fire along the 1700 block of Axemann Road, Centre County Chief Deputy Coroner John D. Kubalak said Friday. Following extensive suppression and recovery efforts, Urbanski’s remains were located about 3:15 p.m. inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy conducted Tuesday at Mount Nittany Medical Center determined he died of smoke inhalation, Kubalak said. His death was ruled accidental. Results of toxicological testing are pending.

The home, which they owned since 2010, was destroyed. According to a page on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, their dog, Nellie, also died in the fire.

“What a wonderful man,” Karen Urbanski said Wednesday in a separate Facebook post. “... I love him so much & I find it difficult to think of life without him.”

Les B. Urbanski earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Staffordshire University before he came to the U.S., where he built a multifaceted career in Centre County. In addition to The Great Mish Mosh, he and his wife previously owned The Aardvark Kafé.

Remembered by his family as a lifelong learner and jack-of-all-trades, Urbanski enjoyed stock trading with his son, Joe, and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in State College. He also volunteered at the State College Food Bank.

“Although he wasn’t born in the United States, he always had a great love for this country,” his obituary read. “Les valued his health, wellness, and nutrition. He strived to stay active, whether he was playing with his dog, keeping up with his grandchildren, or playing soccer. Les’ fatherly love reached the lives of many.”