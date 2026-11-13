Penn State men's hockey coach Guy Gadowsky yells to his players during the game against Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at Pegula Ice Arena. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

A search party with individuals from eight states and five Canadian provinces heads west this weekend seeking just one thing: a victory.

It’s a big contingent, 24 members who will share the primary duties along with another half dozen or so in support of their efforts.

It’s an important trip for the Penn State men’s hockey team to Ann Arbor, and it’ll be a challenging assignment against Michigan.

Penn State has not won a conference game this season, and it’s not won at all since Oct. 24 — a three-week stretch that has included four games decided in overtime.

The excursion’s leader, Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky, insists he’s not worried. As the team works to integrate a dozen new players, he’s confident consistency and synergy will come in time.

He’s just not sure about the timeline.

“Anytime you have half of your team [that’s new] you absolutely have to work on things, and we do,” Gadowsky said. “And you never know how long it’s going to take. That’s where we’re at. We’re taking steps.”

In fact, he points to the team’s most recent loss, a 4-2 decision at home against Notre Dame, as evidence of progress. He believes it was the team’s best game of the season to date. He said Penn State’s analytic goals and objectives are the proven recipe for success, and the team accomplished many of those things in that game.

“From what we can control, that was our best game,” he said. “The coaches were very happy with that, but now we’ve got to find a way to get a result.”

Yep, it’s a results-based business and Penn State’s seven losses in 10 games at this point of the season are as many as it had through 25 games last season. It’s taking a while to get on-ice results that match any analytics or objectives so far.

Penn State sits ahead of Michigan in the Big Ten Conference standings, with four points compared to Michigan’s two. But Penn State has played four games and Michigan half as many.

And while Penn State may be atop Michigan in those standings, the Wolverines earned six first-place votes and sit second, right there at the top of this week’s national poll. Penn State is unranked.

On the ice, Michigan averages a nation’s-best 5.1 goals per game, compared to Penn State’s 2.7.

So, the search for that first conference victory will not be easy.

“They’re very talented, so this is a great test for us,” Gadowsky said. “We look forward to seeing if we can get the same play, results aside, as we did Saturday night.

“They’re an excellent team. They’re extremely fast. If we don’t manage our shifts well and play tired, they can get you in trouble.”

Penn State (2-7-1, 0-3-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Michigan (8-1, 1-1)

Series: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday

Audio/Radio: GoPSusports.com, 93.7 FM

Streaming: B1G+

Notable: Michigan leads the overall series, 34-21-2, with a 13-11-1 advantage at Yost Arena. … Michigan’s roster is the youngest in college hockey with an average age of 20 years, five months. Penn State’s average age is 21 years, six months. … Penn State’s special teams have been statistically more productive than Michigan’s — 25% to 21.9% on the power play and 83.8% to 76.5% on the penalty kill. … Michigan has played the nation’s third-toughest schedule so far and Penn State the 51st toughest.