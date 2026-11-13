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How to watch Penn State vs. Minnesota on Saturday: TV, livestream and odds
By Jon Sauber,4 days ago
Penn State will play its penultimate home game of the season Saturday night in Beaver Stadium when it takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The matchup between the teams will be the Nittany Lions’ seventh Big Ten matchup of the season.
You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with betting odds for the game.
Watch/Listen
Who: Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4, 3-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-4, 2-4)
When & what time: 7 p.m. (ET), Saturday, Nov. 14 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: FS1 | Stream:FoxOne
Who’s calling the game: Dan Hellie (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analysis)
Local radio: 99.5 FM/103.7 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM/Internet: 85/266/976
Online radio stream:GoPSUSports (university-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game line: Penn State -9.5
Moneyline: Penn State -355/Minnesota +280
Over/under: 41.5