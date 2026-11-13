Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht makes a pass during the game against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State will play its penultimate home game of the season Saturday night in Beaver Stadium when it takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The matchup between the teams will be the Nittany Lions’ seventh Big Ten matchup of the season.

You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with betting odds for the game.

Watch/Listen

Who: Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4, 3-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-4, 2-4)

When & what time: 7 p.m. (ET), Saturday, Nov. 14 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FS1 | Stream:FoxOne

Who’s calling the game: Dan Hellie (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analysis)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/103.7 FM/1450 AM | SiriusXM/Internet: 85/266/976

Online radio stream:GoPSUSports (university-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game line: Penn State -9.5

Moneyline: Penn State -355/Minnesota +280

Over/under: 41.5