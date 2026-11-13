A sign at Harner Farm informs customers about impacts of a spring frost. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

In early April, temperatures in central Pennsylvania climbed well above normal and hit 85 degrees. During this brief moment of warmth, the apple trees on Harner Farm grew their flower buds in white and pink, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Then cold weather came overnight on April 20. By morning, a freeze had settled across several East Coast states. In Centre County, temperatures fell into the 20s. Since the warmth forced Harner Farm’s flowers to bloom early, just a few hours coated in the freeze was enough to destroy every single one, said Chris Harner, its owner.

Not a single tree grew an apple to pick — a similar reality for many farms across the state. Last week, $10 million in state disaster relief grants were issued to 319 Pennsylvania fruit growers in 48 counties to help offset the losses.

Harner Farm was bought by Harner’s grandfather in 1945. Though it’s grappled with weather damaging its crops before, the current owner said it hasn’t faced this kind of total devastation in over 30 years.

This fall, local, college students and a few regulars still visited the farm to browse pumpkins too heavy to carry and take photos near the sweet corn maze. But for years, the farm’s biggest appeal has been apple picking, Harner said. The lack thereof “definitely changed the season.”

“Being unable to offer that this year has just been a big loss,” Harner said in an October interview. “When it’s ‘pick-your-own,’ people are here for an hour and coming in and out of the store. We still have the regulars, but I think the biggest change for us is the student traffic, because they’re big into picking apples.”

Harner Farm also lost its entire crop of peaches, plums and grapes. Since apple tree flowers only bloom once, the farm has to wait until next spring for another chance at the fruit. It applied for but has not received state funding to support it through the loss, Harner said, but purchased apples to sell from Boyer Orchards in Bedford.

Apples from other farms were available at Harner Farm on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. A frost in April caused damage to Harner’s trees and they were not able to offer pick-your-own apples this season. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

On 200-year-old Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda, Jason Coopey cut open one of its affected apples after the April freeze and found the inside brown and hollow, a sign the seeds had died. Within a few hours, the damage to the rest of its crops was evident, Coopey, the farm’s owner, said.

Way Fruit Farm lost all of its cherries, peaches and plums. It grew some strawberries, though they were smaller both in size and amount than what previous years supplied. Its apples fared best at around a 40% yield, Coopey said, but some varieties like Gala and Stamen had russeted, leaving the skin brown and rough.

“Anytime you don’t have crops, it’s just horrid,” Coopey said. “All of it is very devastating.”

He said it was a “modest season” for the farm, which held fall festival events through October. The loss of strawberries impacted initial revenue and customer traffic; and Coopey said he was unable to source quality peaches. The farm had to limit its pick-your-own apples, with only about a quarter of what it’s had in the past.

“The ‘you-pick’ has been very hard. There was a lot of demand, but not a lot of [crops], so they went very quickly,” Coopey said in an interview in late October. “When you have crop losses, that’s real money that doesn’t come back.”

Way Fruit Farm applied for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Fruit Grower Freeze Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant earlier this year and Coopey said the farm received a check and letter from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office earlier this week.

Penn State Student Farm Education and Operations Manager Darin Ripp said the way water crystallizes on an apple blossom during a freeze ruptures the plant cells. The seed-bearing, internal part of the blossom then dies and drops off the plant, since the tree no longer needs it, he said.

He said the student farm doesn’t grow apples, peaches and plums — fruits more susceptible to the cold — since State College sits in a low, frost-prone landscape, and cold air settles in valleys.

“These apple and peach orchards are long-term, perennial crops. So many of the farms in our area planted the apple trees between 20 and 60 years ago. Since then, some of our weather patterns have changed, so it’s forcing farmers to be adaptive and think about climate resiliency,” Ripp said. “It’s certainly a challenge.”

Some measures to protect crops, Ripp said, include frost blankets; sprinkler systems that create a “pillow protection”; and evenly placed bonfires that produce a pseudo-blanket of smoke.

Climate change has made weather patterns unpredictable, Ripp added.

“You’re never out of the woods,” Harner said. “Some years you dodge it. Some years it bites you.”