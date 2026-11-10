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Centre County

Your guide to Centre County businesses offering 2026 Veterans Day discounts, freebies

By Jessica McAllister,

5 days ago
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Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy free meals and more on Veterans Day. Photo by Wesley Tingey via Unsplash

Veterans Day is Wednesday, and many businesses in Centre County are offering free or discounted meals or other items for those who have served in the military.

Below is a list of deals and specials that will be offered in the area. Most require a military ID and are open to active duty and retired military members, and most restaurant deals are dine-in only. For a guide to year-round deals and discounts, visit military.com.

If you know of one we missed, email us at cdtnewstips@centredaily.com, and check back for updates to this list. All deals are for Wednesday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted.

Applebee’s, 12 Colonnade Way, State College: Free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu and a free beer

Buffalo Wild Wings, 134 S. Garner St., State College: Ten free boneless wings and fries

Burkholder’s Country Market, 107 Market Drive, Spring Mills: Complimentary meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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Chick-fil-A, 1938 N. Atherton St., State College: 50% off orders

Cracker Barrel, 215 Colonnade Blvd., State College: Free Sunrise Pancake Special

Dunkin’, all locations: Free doughnut

Encompass Health, 550 W. College Ave., Bellefonte: Lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Great Clips, 1890 N. Atherton St., State College: Free haircut

Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, 1450 N. Atherton St., State College: Free soup, salad, bread, nacho and dessert bar and an iced tea

Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co., 1215 N. Atherton St., State College: One free 12-ounce draft beer or non-alcoholic drink

Milesburg American Legion Post 893, 401 High St., Milesburg: Veterans eat free from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans Day buffet

Olive Garden, 1945 Waddle Road, State College: Free entrée from a special menu

Penn State men’s basketball:Two complimentary tickets to the 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 game against Mercyhurst at the Bryce Jordan Center

Playa Bowls, 482 E. Calder Way, State College: 50% off bowls

Red Lobster, 1670 N. Atherton St., State College: Free Veteran’s Shrimp & Chips

Robin Hood Brewing Co., 1796 Zion Road, Bellefonte: Complimentary meal up to $20

Sheetz, all locations: Free half turkey sub and regular size fountain drink, as well as a free car wash

Sunset West Restaurant, 521 E. College Ave., Pleasant Gap: Meal coupon for a future meal

Texas Roadhouse, 1885 Waddle Road, State College: Free meal vouchers available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A closer look at the fried chicken in the hot bar at Burkholder’s Country Market on March 5, 2026.
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