Your guide to Centre County businesses offering 2026 Veterans Day discounts, freebies
By Jessica McAllister,
5 days ago
Veterans Day is Wednesday, and many businesses in Centre County are offering free or discounted meals or other items for those who have served in the military.
Below is a list of deals and specials that will be offered in the area. Most require a military ID and are open to active duty and retired military members, and most restaurant deals are dine-in only. For a guide to year-round deals and discounts, visit military.com.
If you know of one we missed, email us at cdtnewstips@centredaily.com, and check back for updates to this list. All deals are for Wednesday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted.
Applebee’s, 12 Colonnade Way, State College: Free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu and a free beer