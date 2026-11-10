Your guide to Centre County businesses offering 2026 Veterans Day discounts, freebies

Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy free meals and more on Veterans Day. Photo by Wesley Tingey via Unsplash

Veterans Day is Wednesday, and many businesses in Centre County are offering free or discounted meals or other items for those who have served in the military.

Below is a list of deals and specials that will be offered in the area. Most require a military ID and are open to active duty and retired military members, and most restaurant deals are dine-in only. For a guide to year-round deals and discounts, visit military.com.

If you know of one we missed, email us at cdtnewstips@centredaily.com, and check back for updates to this list. All deals are for Wednesday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted.

Applebee’s, 12 Colonnade Way, State College: Free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu and a free beer

Buffalo Wild Wings, 134 S. Garner St., State College: Ten free boneless wings and fries

Burkholder’s Country Market, 107 Market Drive, Spring Mills: Complimentary meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.