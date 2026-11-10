‘A great journey.' State High boys cross country wins second state title in three years

The State College boys cross country team won the 2026 PIAA Boys AAA State Cross Country Championships in Newville. Pictured, from left: Dexter Walker, Asher Burrell, Finn Crosby, Eiden Kidd, Kyle Fritzsche, Cole Hutchinson, Theo Oppermann, Tommy Ruffing and Luke Bradbury. Paul Fritzsche/Photo provided

For the second time in three years, State College boys’ cross country has won a state title.

The Little Lions won the 2026 PIAA Boys AAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Newville, with two of their runners taking first and second overall in the race. Senior Luke Bradbury (15:06) won gold, while classmate Theo Oppermann (15:27) took second to lead State High.

The team’s score (33 points) is tied for the second-lowest in PIAA history and is the lowest in 20 years, with Coatesville’s score of 26 in 2006 (when the school won the national title) being the all-time record. State High is now tied with the 1946 Aliquippa team and the 1940 Reading team with those 33 points.

State High head coach Rebecca Donaghue said the team’s success says a lot about where the program stands.

“We’re going after really building that legacy and helping these kids believe in the process and the lifestyle of a runner and putting it all together for something bigger than themselves,” Donaghue told the Centre Daily Times. “I think these kids have bought into what we’re trying to do, and I think the program just on the up. It’s exciting that it’s come together.”

State High had four runners finish in the top 10, with juniors Dexter Walker (15:44) and Thomas Ruffing (15:53) finishing sixth and 10th, respectively. Senior Kyle Fritzsche rounded out the school’s top five runners with a time of 15:57 that earned him 14th place.

Saturday’s state title follows the one the team won in 2024, which was the first in 38 years. Oppermann, Bradbury and Fritzsche were a part of that team as sophomores, finishing third, 11th and 39th in the 2024 state championships at Hershey.

Getting the second state title in three years is a notable accomplishment for the program, and for the runners who were able to be a part of both teams.

“It’s just so special for them to accomplish that,” Donaghue said. “That’s a tall order, and last year was just a different spot for us to see, ‘OK, they’re upset with second (place),’ The bar was definitely set high from that ‘24 team.”

The Little Lions had that second place finish last year, with all five of this year’s top five finishers competing in that race at Hershey. Oppermann (third in 2025) and Bradbury (fourth in 2025) have been major contributors over the last three years, culminating with this year’s 1-2 finish to help bring home the state title once again.

Much of the success has come since the high school combined the boys and girls cross country programs a few years ago. The boys program has taken off while the girls program is not far behind. And there’s plenty of reason to believe there’s more to come from both groups under Donaghue’s stewardship.

“Every year is going to be different,” Donaghue said. “It’s just about figuring out all the pieces of the puzzle, trying to figure out, each individual, what their needs are. And the whole coaching staff, we come together to try to figure that all out. It’s not just me. It’s about being a cohesive team, coaching staff, and then with the athletes themselves. The girls, they’re right there too, and they’re seeing what the boys are doing, and I think as a whole they’re hungry for it, too. And they’re going after it. The girls beat Norwin earlier in the season, and that’s the girls’ champion right there. So they see that it’s right there in front of them.

“It’s really great to have the combined program because they really feed off of each other. And I think they have a lot of fun together. They see what can be done with the hard work, and also keeping it fun. It’s been a great journey.”