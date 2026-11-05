Justice Department sues Penn State over in-state tuition policy for undocumented students

Flowers bloom around the Nittany Lion shrine on the Penn State campus on May 11, 2023. Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times, file

President Donald Trump’s administration sued Penn State and its governing body Thursday, alleging the university’s in-state tuition policy unconstitutionally grants reduced tuition to undocumented students but not out-of-state U.S. citizens.

The Justice Department’s lawsuit pointed to two executive orders signed by Trump, arguing they reflect an effort to “reduce incentives for illegal immigration by limiting access to certain public benefits intended for U.S. citizens.”

“The Department of Justice today continues its efforts to ensure that no state law or university policy gives preferential treatment to illegal aliens over our Nation’s own citizens,” Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr. said in a statement. “Congress long ago made clear that states, through their public universities, cannot give reduced tuition to illegal aliens not available to all Americans.”

A Penn State spokesperson said Thursday afternoon that the university is reviewing the filing. An email left with the board of trustees, which is also listed as a defendant, was not immediately returned.

For the current academic year at University Park, in-state students are estimated to pay roughly $21,000 for tuition. That figure rises to roughly $44,500 for out-of-state and international students.

Students are classified as Pennsylvania residents for tuition purposes if they have a “Pennsylvania domicile” and their presence in the state is “not primarily for educational purposes,” according to university policy. A student whose primary presence in Pennsylvania is for educational purposes is classified as an out-of-state student for tuition purposes.

“Eligibility for in-state tuition is thus explicitly linked to residence,” the government wrote in its lawsuit.

The DOJ also took aim at the university’s undocumented student policy, which it argued does not require lawful presence in the U.S. for in-state tuition eligibility.

Undocumented students can be eligible for in-state tuition if they meet Penn State’s residency requirements, which include attending and graduating from an accredited Pennsylvania high school for at least four years or receiving a Pennsylvania general equivalency certificate diploma, according to the university website.

The suit alleged the policy “perversely rewards illegal aliens’ violation of federal law with reduced tuition solely because of their residency within Pennsylvania’s borders, while imposing higher costs on lawful out of state residents.”

The lawsuit is one of 27 similar lawsuits the government has filed across the country challenging in-state tuition rates for undocumented students. The DOJ said several have resulted in orders prohibiting and declaring unconstitutional similar laws, though at least one effort appeared to be dismissed by a federal judge.

“Congress made a deliberate policy choice that states and their public institutions may not grant tuition benefits to illegal aliens unless those same benefits are made to all U.S. citizens,” Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate said in a statement. “This university has ignored that mandate.”

The lawsuit includes two counts that allege violations of the supremacy clause, a provision that the U.S. Constitution and federal law take precedence over state laws. The Justice Department is seeking to prohibit Penn State from enforcing its policy and from enacting any new tuition policies that the government says favor undocumented students.

The lawsuit was assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

At least 22 Penn State students had their visas revoked last year, which Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said he had never seen before. At least one international student sued the Trump administration in response, seeking to avoid deportation and finish his computer science degree. The visas were later reinstated after the DOJ said it was working on a new policy for foreign students studying in the U.S.