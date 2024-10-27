Open in App
    Recycling: Follow these tips to prepare the perfect curbside recycling bin

    By Amy Schirf,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9KJe_0wO3f1WI00

    I was able to spend some time on a curbside recycling route and it definitely opened my eyes on where to focus some of my education. Overall, the curbside bins looked great and my drivers, Ken and Roy, were very helpful and gave me some tips to share with all of you.

    Plastic – only recycle plastic bottles, jugs & jars curbside

    There is an easy trick to preparing plastic items for your curbside bin. If the plastic item is a bottle, jug or jar, put it in the bin. If it is not — do not . Acceptable curbside plastic includes items such as: soda, water and shampoo bottles; milk, water and juice jugs; and peanut butter, mayonnaise and pickle jars. If your plastic item is not a bottle, jug or jar, such as a cottage cheese, deli or yogurt container, please do not put it in your curbside bin.

    Plastic Lids/Caps

    Plastic lids and caps may be recycled and can be left on your bottles, jugs or jars.

    Metal

    All clean/rinsed aluminum, steel, and tin food and beverage cans are accepted in your curbside bin. We also accept clean aluminum foil, clean aluminum pie pans and empty aerosol cans. Please rinse as we cannot accept food-contaminated items in our bins. Food-contaminated items attract unwanted visitors to our facility and they smell.

    Glass

    Place clear, brown, green and blue glass bottles, jugs and jars in your curbside bin. Lids and caps from your glass bottles, jugs and jars can be placed in the bin or left on your item. Please rinse. Labels do not need to be removed. Do not place ceramics, light bulbs, window glass, candle glass, lab glass, plates, drinking glasses, coffee or beer mugs in your curbside bin.

    Paper

    Paper recycled curbside should be either bagged or bundled . We cannot accept loose paper at the curb because the wind can turn your loose paper into litter. Plastic or paper grocery bags work great. You can also stuff all of your paper into cereal boxes (or a like item) and place in your curbside bin. I cannot stress this enough: please bag or bundle your paper.

    Corrugated Cardboard

    Corrugated cardboard boxes should be flattened and set next to or under your curbside recycling bin. Our crew cannot accept boxes that are not flattened.

    Thank You

    I hope this helps you to prepare the perfect recycling bin. We at the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority really appreciate the time and energy that our residents put into our recycling program. This is why the people of Centre County share one of the best recycling programs in the country.

    Remember, recycling is the law in State College and Bellefonte boroughs as well as in the townships of Benner, College, Ferguson, Harris, Patton and Spring. Please give me a call or e-mail if you have any questions regarding recycling. Thanks for recycling!

    Amy Schirf is education coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Contact her at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.

