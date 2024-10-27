Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Centre Daily Times

    ‘Just a gutsy win’: How Penn State football keeps winning despite injuries, setbacks

    By Jon Sauber,

    2 days ago

    Saturday started to look all too familiar for Penn State. The starting quarterback was hurt. So were some other important players. And the early lead the Nittany Lions built had evaporated.

    This time it was QB Drew Allar, OL Anthony Donkoh and DE Dani Dennis-Sutton at Wisconsin. Back in 2021 it was QB Sean Clifford, S Jaquan Brisker, DT P.J. Mustipher and Iowa.

    That version of the Nittany Lions fell apart. They lost to the Hawkeyes and never recovered, losing five more games after that one to finish 7-6.

    On Saturday, it seemed as if everything was ready to fall apart for a program on the verge of finally making the College Football Playoff.

    But it didn’t.

    And, instead, Penn State proved it’s a team that is ready to take the next step after a 28-13 win over the Badgers by overcoming the loss of its most important player.

    There’s plenty of credit to go around for what happened in Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night. There’s James Franklin’s management of the game that put the team in position to succeed without Allar. And offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s play-calling with a different quarterback on the field.

    But most importantly there was Beau Pribula, the backup quarterback who had every reason to fail — after Allar suffered an apparent leg injury toward the end of the first half — and instead found more success than anyone could have expected. Well, anyone outside the locker room.

    “I have a ton of confidence in Beau,” Franklin said. “... He’s universally respected in our locker room from his teammates and coaches. Not surprised one bit. Not surprised one bit that he was able to manufacture yards and points for us when we needed it most.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3tR3_0wO2wRX900
    Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY NETWORK

    It wasn’t just Franklin, either. Wide receiver Liam Clifford, who finished with three catches for 40 yards — all of which came from Pribula — never doubted him.

    It helps that he may know the junior quarterback better than just about anyone else on the roster.

    “I live with Beau,” Clifford said. “That’s my guy. We’re best friends. We’ve lived together for three years. So immediately, he was warming up, I saw Drew wasn’t gonna go, and I went up to him. We just locked eyes and smiled at each other like it’s go time. It’s something we’ve talked about for years now. It was fun to be able to go out there and do it with him and allow other people to see what he’s capable of.”

    Pribula’s numbers back up the anecdotal evidence and confidence, too. He completed 11 of his 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, while running six times for 28 yards.

    But he wasn’t the only one that came up big as the team had to overcome adversity. There may not have been a bigger moment in the game than the one safety Jaylen Reed produced. The Nittany Lion safety took an interception back for a touchdown in the third quarter to give his team the lead — one it wouldn’t relinquish.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgdZs_0wO2wRX900
    Penn State safety Jaylen Reed (1) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Penn State beat Wisconsin 28-13. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S/USA TODAY NETWORK

    Reed himself is helping replace one of the most talented players on the team. Safety K.J. Winston has been out of the lineup for over a month with a long-term injury, requiring the rest of the position group to step up.

    Making that play when he did was just another of the several that helped get the team rolling in the right direction.

    “I think that was a big play in the game to swing the momentum,” Franklin said about the interception. “I think from that point on we were really able to take control of the game, specifically on offense and defense.”

    Reed and the rest of the team overcame obstacles Saturday and have for most of the season. It’s easy to say it’s a fluke when it happens once or twice. But this is now a theme with this group. The Nittany Lions grind out wins and scratch and claw and eventually beat teams into submission. That is now the team’s identity.

    “Just a gutsy win,” Franklin added. “On the road against a team that’s really trending in a real positive direction, tough environment to play in. Just a gutsy win. You lose your starting quarterback. You lose your starting d-end, you lose your starting offensive tackle, next man up. No excuses. I just thought was a gutsy culture win.”

    Saturday is excellent proof of that. But there will be no bigger test than the next one.

    Because it’s time for Ohio State to roll into town. Penn State’s proverbial Boogeyman. The team that keeps Franklin and his program from getting over the hump.

    Maybe Allar will be healthy and ready to go, or maybe it will be Pribula leading the way.

    Regardless of who it is, this team feels different — good different.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HowHZ_0wO2wRX900
    Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula (9) runs for a first down during the third quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Penn State beat Wisconsin 28-13. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S/USA TODAY NETWORK

    Related Search

    Penn StateCollege footballCollege SportsPenn State footballPenn State Nittany lionsCollege football playoff

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Live updates: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. USC Trojans at LA Memorial Coliseum
    Centre Daily Times16 days ago
    Penn State football coach James Franklin refuses to comment on rape charges against former players
    Centre Daily Times5 days ago
    Penn State kickoff time and network set for Beaver Stadium clash with Ohio State
    Centre Daily Times7 days ago
    The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing Penn State football’s 28-13 win over Wisconsin
    Centre Daily Times1 day ago
    James Franklin apologizes for handling of questions related to ex-players’ rape charges
    Centre Daily Times2 days ago
    College Township eyes local impact study as construction nears for Nittany Mall casino
    Centre Daily Times6 days ago
    Did you look up? Northern lights awe across Centre County on Thursday night
    Centre Daily Times18 days ago
    Penn State football coordinators talk late starts, explosive plays and more during the bye week
    Centre Daily Times12 days ago
    James Franklin gives update on Drew Allar, other injured Nittany Lions ahead of Ohio State game
    Centre Daily Times22 hours ago
    Still need tickets or a hotel room for Penn State’s White Out? They won’t come cheap
    Centre Daily Times1 day ago
    As problems roiled Penn State Health’s transplant programs, unknowing patients kept hope. Then they were blindsided
    Centre Daily Times12 days ago
    State College wrestler claims prestigious Super 32 crown. How Penn State commits, others fared
    Centre Daily Times15 days ago
    Philadelphia man dead at Rockview state prison in Centre County, Pennsylvania DOC says
    Centre Daily Times1 day ago
    Afield: Fall is the most popular time to visit PA’s Kinzua Skywalk. It will soon close for repairs
    Centre Daily Times11 days ago
    How to know if your house is haunted: Tips from a Pennsylvania ghost hunter
    Centre Daily Times2 days ago
    Patient at The Meadows Psychiatric Center arrested, charged with assaulting three workers
    Centre Daily Times4 days ago
    Avoid the area: What to know about road closures for State College’s homecoming parade
    Centre Daily Times12 days ago
    Sick of hearing loud trucks roar? Pennsylvania has laws for mufflers and vehicle noise
    Centre Daily Times7 days ago
    Teen plunges 30 feet down cliff, lands on ledge in New Hampshire park, rescuers say
    Centre Daily Times19 hours ago
    Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy junior Madison Koshko wins individual state title in golf
    Centre Daily Times6 days ago
    ‘Significant impacts’ to traffic expected on part of I-80 in Centre County next week
    Centre Daily Times5 days ago
    Our subscribers have crowned central PA’s cutest dog. Get to know this adorable pup
    Centre Daily Times12 days ago
    Loaded gun found at the State College Regional Airport by TSA for the 2nd time in a month
    Centre Daily Times14 days ago
    Can you burn leaves in your Pennsylvania yard this fall? See what state, local laws say
    Centre Daily Times13 days ago
    Centre LGBT+ expands outreach with new program at Penns Valley Area High School. What to know
    Centre Daily Times17 days ago
    Central PA could see record-breaking Halloween weather. Check the latest forecast
    Centre Daily Times6 hours ago
    Why your sewer bill may be going up amid UAJA’s rate dispute with State College borough
    Centre Daily Times4 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy