Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Centre Daily Times

    Three takeaways from Penn State football’s 28-13 win over Wisconsin on the road in Madison

    By Jon Sauber,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rz5UX_0wNoKqWI00

    Penn State left Madison with a win after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers, 28-13, on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions remain undefeated on the season at 7-0.

    Here are three takeaways from the matchup:

    Nittany Lions struggle to finish early drives

    Penn State’s offense was moving the ball well in the first half of Saturday’s game but struggled to score points for the most part. The Nittany Lions’ first drive of the game stalled out after they waltzed down the field against the Badgers. A Julian Fleming drop on third down and a failed quarterback sneak brought it to an end and gave the ball away.

    While the decision to go for it was a good decision on the drive, the execution was lacking on those two plays. Pair that with the team’s last drive of the first half, when it looked as if PSU might have a chance to take the lead. Instead, Drew Allar took a sack, seemed to get hurt and airmailed a third-down pass attempt where it looked like he struggled to put his weight into the throw. Penn State trailed 10-7 at halftime.

    Allar’s health is paramount

    There is nothing that matters more for the program the rest of the year than Allar’s health moving forward. The Nittany Lion offense was not the same without the star quarterback and that’s the side of the ball the team needs most down the stretch.

    That’s because Penn State will be facing a few high-level defenses still — like Ohio State and Minnesota — and will have to score points. With Beau Pribula in at quarterback, the group becomes predictable and is a much more run-oriented offense with a limited threat of throwing the ball. If Allar’s injury is long-term, it could spell doom for the Nittany Lion offense this season, putting even more pressure on the defense to be nearly perfect. However, that doesn’t mean the playoff is off the table.

    Everything is still ahead of Penn State

    Getting a win in difficult circumstances will only help the Nittany Lions’ case when it comes to the College Football Playoff. They’re still a very good team with a very good chance of dropping only one more game from here on out in the regular season.

    While next week’s task would be much more daunting without Allar and with Ohio State making the trip to Happy Valley, the last four games would still be winnable regardless. Matchups at home against Washington and Maryland and road games against Purdue and Maryland are still games the Nittany Lions should win — as long as the offense can be average. Saturday’s win gives them leeway to potentially even lose one of those games and still make it. Either way, all hope is not lost for James Franklin and his team’s quest to make the playoff.

    Related Search

    Penn StateWisconsin badgersCollege footballPenn State footballCollege SportsCollege football rankings

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Patient at The Meadows Psychiatric Center arrested, charged with assaulting three workers
    Centre Daily Times3 days ago
    Avoid the area: What to know about road closures for State College’s homecoming parade
    Centre Daily Times11 days ago
    State College wrestler claims prestigious Super 32 crown. How Penn State commits, others fared
    Centre Daily Times14 days ago
    Cinema-themed sandwich shop with central PA roots opening soon to State College area
    Centre Daily Times2 days ago
    How Penn State’s Tyler Warren has shown he’s the best tight end in college football
    Centre Daily Times15 days ago
    Did you look up? Northern lights awe across Centre County on Thursday night
    Centre Daily Times17 days ago
    Sick of hearing loud trucks roar? Pennsylvania has laws for mufflers and vehicle noise
    Centre Daily Times5 days ago
    Police investigate if late-night fire that destroyed old Centre County church was intentional
    Centre Daily Times18 days ago
    Penns Valley schools closed while police investigate ‘non-specific threat’ in high school
    Centre Daily Times6 days ago
    FBI asks for help identifying arson and pro-Palestine graffiti suspect in State College
    Centre Daily Times5 days ago
    As problems roiled Penn State Health’s transplant programs, unknowing patients kept hope. Then they were blindsided
    Centre Daily Times11 days ago
    Our subscribers have crowned central PA’s cutest dog. Get to know this adorable pup
    Centre Daily Times11 days ago
    Penn State kickoff time and network set for Beaver Stadium clash with Ohio State
    Centre Daily Times6 days ago
    Live updates: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. USC Trojans at LA Memorial Coliseum
    Centre Daily Times15 days ago
    Afield: Fall is the most popular time to visit PA’s Kinzua Skywalk. It will soon close for repairs
    Centre Daily Times10 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Loaded gun found at the State College Regional Airport by TSA for the 2nd time in a month
    Centre Daily Times12 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    5 things: What to know about Georgia’s new election measures
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Georgia Democrats try to get closer to a majority as they contest legislative seats
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Can you burn leaves in your Pennsylvania yard this fall? See what state, local laws say
    Centre Daily Times12 days ago
    ClearWater Conservancy’s new conservation center gets $2 million boost. What to know
    Centre Daily Times11 days ago
    Centre LGBT+ expands outreach with new program at Penns Valley Area High School. What to know
    Centre Daily Times16 days ago
    Penn State football coordinators talk late starts, explosive plays and more during the bye week
    Centre Daily Times11 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA24 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    ‘Significant impacts’ to traffic expected on part of I-80 in Centre County next week
    Centre Daily Times4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy