Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Centre Daily Times

    Penn State kickoff time and network set for Beaver Stadium clash with Ohio State

    By Jon Sauber,

    2 days ago

    Penn State’s biggest regular season game of the year will kick off at noon.

    The Nittany Lions’ matchup with Ohio State on Nov. 2 was announced as a noon kick that will air on Fox, making it the likely location of the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show.

    Both teams are currently ranked in the top five of the AP top 25 — with PSU as the No. 3 team in the country and OSU as No. 4 — and are favorites in their games this weekend.

    The Nittany Lions will take their 6-0 record on the road to face Wisconsin in Camp Randall Stadium Saturday night and the Buckeyes are 5-1 with a home matchup against Nebraska at noon Saturday.

    The only loss between the two programs is Ohio State’s defeat at the hands of No. 1 Oregon on Oct. 12 in a road game.

    Whoever wins the matchup between the two Big Ten rivals will be in prime position to earn a berth into the Big Ten Championship game.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHjvz_0wFsULfz00
    The Penn State student section cheers during the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at Beaver Stadium. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    FBI asks for help identifying arson and pro-Palestine graffiti suspect in State College
    Centre Daily Times1 day ago
    College Township eyes local impact study as construction nears for Nittany Mall casino
    Centre Daily Times8 hours ago
    Sick of hearing loud trucks roar? Pennsylvania has laws for mufflers and vehicle noise
    Centre Daily Times1 day ago
    College football fans were furious that Ohio State-Penn State game was chosen for Fox's Big Noon Saturday
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Yellowstone-region grizzlies are dying at a near-record pace. Managers aren’t alarmed.
    WyoFile22 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker25 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Postlast hour
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Seven Indigenous Truths From These Native Community Leaders
    L.A. TACO8 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy