Penn State kickoff time and network set for Beaver Stadium clash with Ohio State

Penn State’s biggest regular season game of the year will kick off at noon.

The Nittany Lions’ matchup with Ohio State on Nov. 2 was announced as a noon kick that will air on Fox, making it the likely location of the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show.

Both teams are currently ranked in the top five of the AP top 25 — with PSU as the No. 3 team in the country and OSU as No. 4 — and are favorites in their games this weekend.

The Nittany Lions will take their 6-0 record on the road to face Wisconsin in Camp Randall Stadium Saturday night and the Buckeyes are 5-1 with a home matchup against Nebraska at noon Saturday.

The only loss between the two programs is Ohio State’s defeat at the hands of No. 1 Oregon on Oct. 12 in a road game.

Whoever wins the matchup between the two Big Ten rivals will be in prime position to earn a berth into the Big Ten Championship game.