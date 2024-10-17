Avoid the area: What to know about road closures for State College’s homecoming parade

Several roads will be closed downtown Thursday night for State College Area School District’s annual homecoming parade.

The parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the high school and snake through the Holmes-Foster neighborhood before returning to State High.

The route was changed in 2023 after the district, the State College Borough and the State College Police Department raised safety concerns.

Sections of O’Bryan Lane, Westerly Parkway, Saxton Drive, West Fairmount, and South Sparks Street will be closed for the parade starting at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s the parade route:

From the high school, the parade will head west on Westerly Parkway

Right on South Sparks Street

Left on West Fairmount Street

Left on Westerly Parkway

Right on Saxton Drive

Left on South Sparks Street

Right on Westerly Parkway to return to the high school

On Friday, State College will host its homecoming football game against Carlisle at 7 p.m.