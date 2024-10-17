Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Centre Daily Times

    Avoid the area: What to know about road closures for State College’s homecoming parade

    By Keely Doll,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9lSH_0wAKAaQH00

    Several roads will be closed downtown Thursday night for State College Area School District’s annual homecoming parade.

    The parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the high school and snake through the Holmes-Foster neighborhood before returning to State High.

    The route was changed in 2023 after the district, the State College Borough and the State College Police Department raised safety concerns.

    Sections of O’Bryan Lane, Westerly Parkway, Saxton Drive, West Fairmount, and South Sparks Street will be closed for the parade starting at 5:30 p.m.

    Here’s the parade route:

    • From the high school, the parade will head west on Westerly Parkway

    • Right on South Sparks Street

    • Left on West Fairmount Street

    • Left on Westerly Parkway

    • Right on Saxton Drive

    • Left on South Sparks Street

    • Right on Westerly Parkway to return to the high school

    On Friday, State College will host its homecoming football game against Carlisle at 7 p.m.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Afield: Fall is the most popular time to visit PA’s Kinzua Skywalk. It will soon close for repairs
    Centre Daily Times1 day ago
    Who is the Centre County high school athlete of the week for Oct. 7-13? Vote here!
    Centre Daily Times2 days ago
    Penn State football coordinators talk late starts, explosive plays and more during the bye week
    Centre Daily Times2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile21 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz16 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy