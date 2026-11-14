📢 Judge again denies Jerry Sandusky’s bid for new relief

A Centre County judge has issued a written opinion explaining why she denied Jerry Sandusky’s latest request for post-conviction relief.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing numerous children he met through his Second Mile charity and was sentenced to 30–60 years in prison. Since then, he has filed many appeals, and state courts have repeatedly rejected his challenges.

In this most recent Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) case, Sandusky claimed one victim had taken back their earlier statements. The court allowed him a chance to present evidence, but he withdrew that claim, and the court formally dismissed his PCRA petition.

The Attorney General’s Office says the evidence of years of abuse was extensive and that these repeated attempts do not change the facts or the harm to victims. The Commonwealth was represented in the PCRA appeal by Senior Deputy Attorneys General Cari Mahler and Jaime Keating.