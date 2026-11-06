📅 Virtual book discussion of *Carol* on Dec. 16

📅 Virtual book chat: Carol by Patricia Highsmith

Join Centre County Library online for an Evening Book Discussion of Carol by Patricia Highsmith on December 16 at 6:30pm EST.

The discussion will be held virtually on Zoom, so you can join from home. Carol is a romance classic, first published as The Price of Salt under a pseudonym. It follows a department store clerk and a suburban housewife, both stuck in their lives and drawn to each other in a story of forbidden love.

To take part, read Carol ahead of time and log in to the Zoom meeting at 6:30pm on December 16.