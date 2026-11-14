🍦 Ice cream & mini golf together at C-Town Twist

C-Town Twist in Centralia is more than an ice cream stand — you can grab frozen custard and play a round of miniature golf in one stop.

You’ll find it at 122 East Calumet Street. The mini golf course, first announced at a Chamber ribbon cutting in 2022, is now a regular part of the experience and has even hosted community events like the 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer’s kickoff.

For current hours, specials, and any mini golf updates, follow C-Town Twist on Facebook.