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Golf
🍦 Frozen custard and mini golf at C-Town Twist in Centralia
2 days ago
🍦 Ice cream & mini golf together at C-Town Twist
C-Town Twist in Centralia is more than an ice cream stand — you can grab frozen custard and play a round of miniature golf in one stop.
You’ll find it at 122 East Calumet Street. The mini golf course, first announced at a Chamber ribbon cutting in 2022, is now a regular part of the experience and has even hosted community events like the 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer’s kickoff.
For current hours, specials, and any mini golf updates, follow C-Town Twist on Facebook.
More Info: Ice Cream and Mini Golf at C-Town Twist — The Grea...
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