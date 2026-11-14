Looking for a loyal friend in Centralia? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Marion County Illinois Animal Control for someone to give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Corgi

Corgi Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Marion County Illinois Animal Control

Phone: (730) 272-1071

Big Mac is one of the shelter’s precious "pound puppies" looking for a new best friend. The team at the shelter invites you to call with any questions so they can help you see if Big Mac is the right match for your home.

👉 Meet Big Mac and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Special note: Needs to be neutered and microchipped

Needs to be Shelter: Marion County Illinois Animal Control

Phone: (730) 272-1071

Max is a younger mixed-breed boy with lots of life ahead of him. He still needs to be neutered and microchipped, and the shelter can explain what’s included and what to expect. They’re happy to answer any questions and help you decide if Max is a good fit for your family.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Terrier (Unknown Type, Small)

Mixed Breed (Medium) / Terrier (Unknown Type, Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Marion County Illinois Animal Control

Phone: (730) 272-1071

Meatball is a happy, smiling boy with a big heart. He was rescued when he was very underweight and has since been given the care and love he needed for a fresh start. Now he’s ready for a forever home where he can keep smiling and share that joy with his people.

👉 Meet Meatball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Marion County Illinois Animal Control at (730) 272-1071 to ask about visits, adoption details, and what’s included in the adoption fee. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.