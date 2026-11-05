Young German shepherd Fritz available for adoption

Centralia Humane Society is seeking an experienced home for Fritz, a large German shepherd estimated to be 1–3 years old, who is energetic, very smart, and ready for positive-reinforcement training with a confident handler. Fritz loves walks, needs structure and leash training, and would do best with someone familiar with working breeds. Any dog adopted from Centralia Humane Society will receive a free bath and groom once a month from Rhonda's Dips and Clips for the rest of 2026 and all of 2027; to start the adoption process for Fritz, contact 618-532-0489, visit 8190 Shattuc Rd, Centralia, IL, or apply online: www.centraliahumanesocietyil.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Centralia Humane Society