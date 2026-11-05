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Centralia
Young cat Sushi available for adoption
5 days ago
Centralia Humane Society has a one-year-old spayed female cat named Sushi ready for adoption in Centralia, IL. Sushi is very social, likes to greet visitors, ride on shoulders while you clean, and play with toys and an exercise wheel, and is described as a loving and loyal companion. Visit Sushi at 8190 Shattuc Rd, Centralia, IL, call 618-532-0489, or email centraliahumanesociety@gmail.com to learn more or start an adoption application. More information: www.centraliahumanesocietyil.org
This content is adapted from materials provided by Centralia Humane Society
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