A Prineville police chase involving two different vehicles and two on-foot pursuits concluded with two arrests late Friday morning.

According to a Prineville Police Department report, on Nov. 13, at 11:53 a.m., a Prineville police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Northeast Laughlin Road. The operator, later identified as Prineville resident Douglas Duran, refused to stop and fled from officers before turning into a driveway, where he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Following the crash, Duran jumped into the bed of a pickup truck driven by Prineville woman Tesla Delury. She then fled from officers and, during the incident, attempted to strike an officer with her vehicle.

Delury continued east on Laughlin Road to Ochoco Highway before turning onto Northeast Barnes Road. She then traveled onto Barnes Butte Road and eventually Yellowpine Road. During the pursuit, Duran began throwing tools and other items from the bed of the pickup toward pursuing patrol vehicles. No patrol vehicles sustained damage as a result.

While in the 3000 block of Yellowpine Road, Duran jumped from the pickup and fled on foot into a nearby residential yard. Officers established a containment perimeter and began searching for him.

Meanwhile, Delury continued to elude officers before failing to negotiate a corner and crashing the pickup a short distance away. She attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended near the crash site.

Officers continued searching the surrounding area for Duran, eventually finding him hiding inside a recreational vehicle near Mountain Ash Road. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Neither suspect nor any officers were injured during the incident.

During the investigation, officers confirmed that the motorcycle involved in the initial pursuit had been reported stolen. Additional charges related to the stolen motorcycle are pending as the investigation continues.

Both suspects were transported to the Crook County Jail, where they were lodged on charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer by vehicle – felony; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on foot; attempted assault on a public safety officer; reckless driving; and recklessly endangering another person.