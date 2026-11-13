Haines, Oregon, is located in Baker County, about 11 miles northwest of Baker City along U.S. Highway 30. The first non-Native settler in the vicinity was Oliver Shinn in 1864. A group of 10 immigrant families camped along Rock Creek near the John Henner place in September 1865. Some of the campers remained in the location. The area was an ideal site for raising livestock, as it had plentiful grass and water.

Israel D. Haines acquired land nearby. He was a pioneer lawyer, legislator, soldier, merchant and farmer who was born in Xenia, Ohio, on Dec. 27, 1827. He came to Oregon with Col. Loring’s rifle regiment at the age of 19. He remained in Oregon and Idaho until his death in Baker City on June 19, 1892. He donated 120 acres of land for the development of a community. The land was surveyed in 1868. A post office was established on Nov. 26, 1884. The office was named for Haines. The first postmaster was Florence A. Dorsett.

A telegraph line reached Haines in 1877. A railroad was constructed by the Oregon Railway and Navigation Company from Huntington to Baker City in 1884 and extended to Haines that same year. The arrival of the railroad was a day of celebration for the residents of Haines. The community was platted in 1885. The first store was built in 1885, with a large mercantile outlet established in 1893. Also in the business district were a drug store, confectionery and cigar store, one restaurant, two blacksmith shops, a livery stable, five saloons and a meat market. A church was established in 1885, and a school in 1886. The community also had an opera house that flourished for many years, with road shows and other forms of entertainment,

The first city charter was drawn up by a Baker City attorney in 1909 and passed by the townspeople. A city hall and jail were constructed in 1909. The 1910 census listed the population of Haines as 423. It proudly proclaimed itself the “Biggest Little City in Oregon.” The peak population of the community was 431 in 1930. The 2020 census listed the population as 373. It remains a small community that has a popular steakhouse.

Steve Lent is a Crook County historian. He can be reached at 541-447-3715.